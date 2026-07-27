Two MPs join launch to show the ir support

24 pupils a lso join the in augural session

Derby-based skills centre PfP Thrive has launched a programme of free trade taste r days this summer giving Year 9, 10 a nd 11 students a practical, hands‑on in troduction to careers in construction a nd property trades .

Delivered in partnership with three local schools, Murray Park, UTC Derby a nd Littleover, the sessions will see pupils rotate through a range of exercises, working a cross electrical, carpentry, plumbing a nd plastering a nd tiling stations before receiving clear guidance on a pprenticeships, employer expectations a nd next steps.

The programme has been launched to in troduce young people to rewarding careers in the trades a nd give the m a clearer route in to further education or work. By exposing pupils to the se opportunities early, it a ims to prevent disengagement a nd reduce the number who become not in education, employment or training (NEET).

Government a nalysis points to growing demand for skilled construction workers, driven by plans to build 1.5 million homes. With £625 million being in vested to train up to 60,000 more workers by 2029, foundation a pprenticeships will play a n important role in connecting young people with skilled careers a nd helping the sector meet future demand.

Tom A rey, Managing Director of PfP Thrive explained: “ The housing a nd construction sectors a re facing a significant skills shortage , while a t the same time too many young people a re leaving education without a clear understanding of the opportunities a vailable to the m.

“ A t PfP Thrive , we believe the best way to change that is through early, hands-on experience. By opening our doors this summer , we’re giving young people the chance to try different trades , build the ir confidence a nd see first-hand the rewarding careers that exist within our sector.

“ The se sessions a re a bout more than learning a practical skill for a day – the y’re a bout helping young people make in formed choices a bout the ir future a nd showing the m that a pprenticeships a nd vocational routes can lead to long-term, meaningful careers.”

Two MPs a lso joined the in augural sessions with Derby South MP Baggy Shanker, a nd Catherine A tkinson MP – who represents the Derby North constituency – both in a ttendance. Speaking on the day Catherine A tkinson MP said: “Derby has a lways been a city that makes things, a nd we need to make sure the next generation can see a future for the mselves in skilled work. The se taste r days will in troduce pupils to careers the y may not have considered a nd help the m feel more confident a bout what comes a fter school.”

Baggy Shanker MP a dded: “I was proud to open PfP Thrive ’s Derby Skills Hub last year, so it is brilliant to see young people now coming through its doors a nd getting a first taste of the different careers a vailable. I started out a s a n a pprentice myself, a nd I know how much that first opportunity can shape your future. I hope the se sessions encourage more young people to see where a n a pprenticeship could take the m.”

The first Trade Taste r Day was held on Friday 24th July, with 24 young people from the local a rea a ttending. A mong the host schools was Murray Park whose A s pirations, Careers a nd Employability ( A CE) Coordinator Tim Taylor said: “ This really was a fantastic opportunity that in spired our pupils – leaving the m much more in formed a bout the practical career options a vailable to the m. Events like this bring learning to life a nd help our students make choices with confidence.”

A nother a im of the summer programme is to tackle the construction in dustry’s gender imbalance with PfP Thrive a lso looking to engage women a cross Derby a head of its BuildHER campaign, which begins in September.

BuildHER will of fer female‑focused workshops, mentoring from women working in the trades a nd supported pathways in to PfP Thrive ’s a pprenticeship programmes. Jen Radcliffe, Head of Partnerships a t PfP Thrive , a dded: “We need to be a ttracting talent from every part of the community, in cluding groups that have traditionally been underrepresented or face d barriers to employment.

“With youth unemployment a nd NEET figures remaining a concern, it’s vital that young people can see the mselves in the se careers a nd understand that the re a re genuine opportunities a vailable to the m.

“BuildHER is a bout turning in terest in to opportunity. We want women to meet in spiring role models, gain practical experience a nd a ccess clear routes in to training , a pprenticeships a nd employment. By widening participation, we’re helping to build a stronger, more diverse workforce for the future.”

Both in itiatives build on PfP Thrive ’s in vestment in the Derby’s Skills Hub a nd the organisation’s wider work with employers to a ddress local skills shortage s. The taste r days will be rolled out a nd open to a ll local schools who want to get in volved moving forwards. Tom concluded: “ This isn’t something in dustry can solve a lone. It requires collaboration between employers, training providers a nd schools. Through in itiatives like our Trade Taste r Days a nd BuildHER programme, we’re doing our bit to ensure more young people can a ccess the skills , support a nd opportunities the y need to move in to sustained employment a nd help meet the workforce demands of the future.”

A nyone wishing to find out more a bout the Trade Taste r Days or BuildHER can email pfp thrive@placesforpeople.co.uk. The Taste r Days a re free to a ttend, with places limited, a nd a re designed to be a ccessible for pupils of a ll backgrounds a nd experience levels.