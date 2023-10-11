Go Fund Me Page Set Up by Alexander Adventures to Support Moroccan Earthquake Victims

Alexander Adventures, a leading adventure travel company, has set up a Go Fund Me page to provide support to the people affected by the recent devastating earthquake in Morocco.

The earthquake has caused widespread destruction, claiming the lives of thousands, and leaving many injured and homeless.

Although Alexander Adventures is based in the North East of England, the company is deeply rooted in Morocco with offices, teams, and expeditions in the affected areas, and are committed to helping the local communities rebuild and recover from this tragedy. The funds raised through the Go Fund Me page will be used to provide essential resources such as shelter, clean water, food, and supplies to those in need.

CEO of Alexander Adventures, Joe Alexander said:

“We have been deeply saddened by the impact of the earthquake on the people of Morocco. We’re grateful that our team members and their families are safe, but it is heartbreaking to hear of the many tragedies that have occurred, and we will hopefully be able to assist them in their recovery with this concentrated effort.”

The Go Fund Me page, accessible at https://gofund.me/36c4705a, which allows and businesses and individuals to make donations of any amount towards the relief efforts. Alexander Adventures encourages everyone to contribute and stand together in solidarity with the affected communities.

Joe concluded:

“We have witnessed firsthand the resilience and strength of the Moroccan people, and we are determined to support them in rebuilding their lives and communities.”