Team members from across the region’s largest bus company, Go North East, switched up their usual uniform for fancy dress and yellow clothing on Friday to raise money for BBC’s Children in Need.

The team also took part in the ‘Act Your Age’ challenge, with activities relating to the number 107, which is the number of years that Go North East has been proudly serving the people of our region.

Activities included a 107-second plank, a 107-metre egg and spoon race, 107 exercises in one go, and bus driver Anna Bilska, from the company’s Consett depot, took things to the next level by running 107 kilometres in a single day.

Thanks to their efforts, the team managed to raise hundreds of pounds for Children in Need.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “It was great to see so many people getting involved to raise funds for such a great cause, and I’m blown away by Anna’s commitment to run 107 kilometres in one day.

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve raised money for charities and relaxed uniform for special occasions like bank holiday weekends, and more recently Halloween, with this just the latest in a series of activities to lift the spirits of colleagues and customers alike.

“It’s our little way of spreading a bit of cheer and helping put smiles on people’s faces.”

If you would like to donate, please visit bit.ly/gne-pudsey.