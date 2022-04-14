Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, was recognised at the end of last month at the National Express Operator Awards, picking up the ‘Golden Spanner’ award for exceptional engineering standards.

Go North East’s sister company, East Yorkshire, was also recognised for three years of consistent green operator scoring.

Both companies also reached the final shortlist for best fleet, best customer experience, and most improved operator.

In addition to picking up the awards, three Go North East coach drivers who drive on contracted routes for National Express were invited to Bedford last month for a day of celebrating driving excellence at the PalmerSport track.

Locally based drivers Malcolm Russell, Ian Cheetham and Neil Kisby from Go North East’s Chester-le-Street National Express driving team attended the driver of the year event, where they were rewarded with a different driving experience of getting behind the wheel of high-powered sports cars.

The day recognised the drivers who had delivered outstanding professional work in customer services, safety and driving skills throughout the year, with Malcolm, Ian and Neil featuring in the top 20 drivers of over 1,500 drivers working on the National Express network across the UK.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “We are a long-standing operator on the National Express network dating back to the formation of today’s Go North East from the National Bus company in 1986 and before.

“It’s great to see that our hardworking National Express team have received recognition, both at the operator awards and the driving excellence day in Bedford.

“We were delighted to find out that Malcolm, Ian and Neil made the top 20. It’s thoroughly deserved for the professionalism and skills they have displayed since coach journeys resumed as we emerge from the depths of the pandemic, and they have done phenomenally well to make it to the day given the size of the entire National Express network.”