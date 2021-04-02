Go North East, the region’s largest bus operator, is launching a number of seasonal services to help give the region’s staycation market a boost, in addition to its normal local bus network which also offers some great days out connections across the region.

This morning Go North East teased the return of the NewcastleGateshead Toon Tour bus on social media and their website, with an April Fools’ Day story about the upper-deck becoming a pool, and whilst it won’t have an open-top pool the tour bus will be making a comeback from 17 April!

The return of the Toon Tour will be complemented by the comeback of the AD122 Hadrian’s Wall Country Bus, which links Hexham with the Hadrian’s Wall tourist spots, a new North Yorkshire Seaside express X11 service to Whitby and Scarborough from Newcastle, Gateshead and Washington, and a new direct bus to Beamish Museum from Newcastle, Gateshead and Chester-le-Street.

Customers will also be able to track the services in real-time on the Go North East app and buy mobile tickets, or tickets can be purchased on the bus with a contactless bank card.

The company has been working in partnership with the region’s tourist and cultural organisations as well as local authorities to promote and support these services which are designed to provide a boost to the region’s attractions and great days out for people across our local area.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “It’s great to be able to launch these services so that people can start to enjoy days out, or longer trips, with their friends and family as well as boosting the staycation market and supporting local businesses. We can’t wait to welcome people on board our clean, safe and comfy buses.”

NEW X-lines X11 service to Whitby and Scarborough

If you fancy a fabulous day out down on the North Yorkshire coast, then Go North East’s new X11 service can give you just that.

The new route serves Newcastle, Gateshead, Heworth, Washington Galleries, Peterlee, Billingham, Middlesbrough, Whitby and Scarborough.

It will operate on weekends, bank holidays and school holidays only from 17 April until 30 May, then daily from 31 May until 3 September, before returning to weekends only from 4 September until 31 October.

NewcastleGateshead Toon Tour

Go North East’s open-top bus tour around Newcastle and Gateshead returns from 17 April.

You can hop on and off as much as you like to see all the sights and delights of the toon.

The service will run weekends and public holidays only from Saturday 17 April until Sunday 30 May, then daily from 31 May until 1 October, before returning to weekends only again between 2 October and 31 October.

AD122 Hadrian’s Wall Country Bus

The AD122 Hadrian’s Wall Country Bus returns from 12 April, and the service makes it easy to explore our Roman heritage and get out and about in some of the country’s most spectacular landscapes.

The service will run every day from 12 April until 31 October, then over the winter it will run weekends only from 6 November until 19 December, and also weekends only between 19 February and 3 April 2022.

NEW Beamish Museum B1 service

Go North East will be introducing a new direct service to Beamish Museum from Newcastle, Gateshead and Chester-le-Street, making it even easier to get to the world-famous open-air museum.

The service will run on weekends, bank holidays and during school holidays from 17 April.

No advanced booking is required to use the bus, but if you want to attend the museum you will need to book a slot on Beamish Museum’s website.

Extra cleaning is undertaken on all Go North East’s buses using hospital grade products, and Covid-secure social distancing arrangements are in place on board to ensure a clean, safe and comfy travelling environment for customers.

As well as being accredited with the Visit Britain ‘We’re Good to Go’ Covid-secure mark, the company has also met the Newcastle City Council ‘Our Newcastle – we’re covid compliant’ standard too.