Great Food Jokes For Today

Here are some fun food jokes for you:
- Why don’t eggs tell jokes?
Because they might crack up!
- What do you call cheese that isn’t yours?
Nacho cheese!
- Why did the tomato turn red?
Because it saw the salad dressing!
- Why don’t we ever tell secrets on a farm?
Because the potatoes have eyes, the corn has ears, and the beans stalk.
- What did the grape do when it got stepped on?
Nothing, it just let out a little wine.
- What do you call a fake noodle?
An impasta!
- Why did the banana go to the doctor?
Because it wasn’t peeling well.
- What’s orange and sounds like a parrot?
A carrot!
- How do you fix a broken pizza?
With tomato paste.
- Why did the bread break up with the butter?
It just needed some space!
Hope these give you a good laugh!
