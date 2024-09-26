  • Thu. Sep 26th, 2024

Great Food Jokes For Today

Dave Stopher

Sep 26, 2024
bubbleandsqeakAnother traditional food loved around the Christmas period is bubble and squeak

Here are some fun food jokes for you:

  1. Why don’t eggs tell jokes?
    Because they might crack up!
  2. What do you call cheese that isn’t yours?
    Nacho cheese!
  3. Why did the tomato turn red?
    Because it saw the salad dressing!
  4. Why don’t we ever tell secrets on a farm?
    Because the potatoes have eyes, the corn has ears, and the beans stalk.
  5. What did the grape do when it got stepped on?
    Nothing, it just let out a little wine.
  6. What do you call a fake noodle?
    An impasta!
  7. Why did the banana go to the doctor?
    Because it wasn’t peeling well.
  8. What’s orange and sounds like a parrot?
    A carrot!
  9. How do you fix a broken pizza?
    With tomato paste.
  10. Why did the bread break up with the butter?
    It just needed some space!

Hope these give you a good laugh!

