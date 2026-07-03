GREEN LIGHT FOR NURSERY EXPANSION IN BENWELL SET TO BOOST SUPPORT FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Sue and Lauren Reece (centre) on-site at Footsteps nursery

Plans to expand a much-loved nursery in Benwell have been given the go-ahead by Newcastle City Council, paving the way for improved facilities and greater support for children and families in the area.

Planning permission has been approved for the extension of Footsteps Nursery on Dolphin Street, Benwell, funded by LGA Foundation. The development will transform the existing site, creating better defined spaces and significantly enhancing both indoor and outdoor provision.

The approved plans will see the nursery expand onto currently unused land, allowing for a larger, south-facing play area and a more efficient layout tailored to the needs of children and staff.

As part of the redesign, access to the adjacent sports court will be reconfigured, removing the need for a narrow alleyway currently running along the site. The closure of this space is expected to help tackle ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour and littering in the area.

The project will also reposition entrances and improve the overall flow of the site, creating a safer, more welcoming environment for families while strengthening the nursery’s connection to the surrounding community.

Claire Taylor, chief executive at Footsteps Children’s Services said “I am so thrilled to receive such amazing support from LGA Foundation to develop our Dolphin Street nursery. We are so excited to be creating a space that will further meet the needs of the exceptional children and families that we support.

The expansion will create inspiring spaces indoors and out to support play and learning, allowing us to deliver our very individual approach to learning, using a tried and tested model where children make outstanding progress from their starting points.

The changes we are making to the building will also allow us to extend the holistic support we provide to families in the local community.”

Footsteps Nursery, which operates from a single-storey building in Benwell, provides vital early years education and support for local families, including a significant number of children with additional needs.

The expansion will allow the nursery to enhance its offer, creating more space for learning, play and specialist support, while also futureproofing the site for further development.

Sue Reece, co-founder of the LGA Foundation, said, “We are incredibly proud to be funding this project and to support the continued growth of Footsteps Nursery. This expansion will make a tangible difference to children and families in Benwell, creating more space, better facilities and an environment that truly meets the needs of the community. Projects like this are the reason that the LGA Foundation exists.

“Footsteps already delivers life-changing support, particularly for children with additional needs and their families. This development will allow them to extend that impact even further, providing more opportunities for children to thrive and for families to feel supported.”

The plans also include improved landscaping and softer boundary treatments, helping to create a more welcoming and child-friendly environment while maintaining the necessary levels of safety and security.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2026 following final approvals and preparatory works, marking the next step in a project that aims to strengthen early years provision in one of Newcastle’s most vibrant and diverse communities.

The LGA Foundation is a North East-based family charitable trust that provides funding to grassroots organisations working to improve health, wellbeing and opportunities within local communities. Established by Sue and John Reece MBE, the Foundation focuses particularly on supporting initiatives that help people of all ages to lead healthier, happier lives.