FROM YELLOW BRICK ROAD TO GREAT NORTH RUN: MEET THE NORTHUMBERLAND WOMAN TAKING ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE AFTER SURVIVING RARE CHILDHOOD CONDITION

Fran first started raising money for The Children's Foundation in 1993.

More than 30 years ago, Frances Smailes took her first fundraising steps for The Children’s Foundation.

As a toddler in 1994, she joined her parents and older sister Jessica at Newcastle’s Exhibition Park for the charity’s popular Yellow Brick Road walk, a family event raising money to help improve the lives of children across the North East.

While she was too young to understand at the time, The Children’s Foundation was supporting work that would ultimately help transform the future for children born with conditions like hers.

This September, Fran is back supporting that very same charity, but this time she will be swapping toddler steps for 13.1 miles as she takes on the Great North Run alongside her husband Guy.

For Frances, the challenge represents a remarkable full-circle moment. When she was just a few weeks old, her parents Alison and David faced every new mum and dads worst nightmare. Frances became unresponsive, prompting urgent investigations that led to a diagnosis of Medium-Chain Acyl-CoA Dehydrogenase Deficiency (MCAD), a rare genetic condition that affects the body’s ability to convert fat into energy.

At the time, many children with MCAD passed before the condition was identified, but today, thanks to advances in screening and awareness, MCAD forms part of the routine newborn heel-prick test offered to every baby born in the UK – testing that funding from The Children’s Foundation helped to make possible in the region.

Frances said: “Growing up, I always knew how fortunate I was. Looking back now, I realise just how different my life could have been.”

“As a child, I took part in the Yellow Brick Road walk with my family, but I didn’t really understand the significance of it then. Looking back, I can see why my parents felt so strongly about supporting The Children’s Foundation and the work it was doing for children and families at the time, and I feel just as strongly about continuing to support their work now”

The idea to take on the Great North Run came after a chance conversation with a colleague whose granddaughter had recently been diagnosed with MCAD.

“It made us start looking back through old family photographs and newspaper cuttings and remembering everything we went through as a family. Seeing that The Children’s Foundation is still working hard to make a difference in the lives of children and families today made me think it was time to get the running shoes back on.”

“Running the Great North Run won’t be easy. Because of my condition, I have to think carefully about fuelling and managing my energy levels. But it feels important to do it. This is my chance to give something back.”

Her husband Guy, who has completed the Great North Run several times before, will be running alongside her.

For Frances’ mum Alison, the challenge brings back memories of an incredibly difficult period in their lives.

She said, “When Frances was diagnosed, it was frightening. We knew something wasn’t right, but we didn’t know what. When we finally got answers, there was huge relief, but we also realised how serious the situation could have been.”

“Throughout Fran’s childhood there were hospital visits and challenges whenever she became unwell. During those times, we saw first-hand the difference that healthcare professionals, researchers and charities like The Children’s Foundation can make to families.”

“That’s why supporting The Children’s Foundation always felt important to us. We took part in the Yellow Brick Road walks as a family because we wanted to support an organisation that was helping children and giving hope to parents.”

“To see Frances now, healthy, happy and preparing to run the Great North Run is incredibly emotional. As a parent, you never forget those early years. Watching her do this makes me realise just how far she’s come.”

Sean Soulsby, Chief Executive of The Children’s Foundation, said:

“Frances’ story is a wonderful example of why our work matters. The support, research and opportunities available to children today can have a lasting impact that stretches far beyond childhood.”

“To think that Frances once took part in our Yellow Brick Road walk as a little girl and is now returning decades later to run the Great North Run for us is incredibly special.”

“We’re grateful to Frances and Guy for their support and for sharing such a powerful story. Their fundraising will help us continue supporting children and young people across the North East to be happier and healthier now and in the future.”

Three decades after taking those first small steps around Exhibition Park, Frances is ready for her biggest challenge yet and the team at The Children’s Foundation will be cheering her on every step of the way.