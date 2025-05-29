Greg James and the University of Stirling: A Waspy Hit that’s Buzzing with Fun

In a wonderfully unexpected blend of pop culture, academia, and pure humour, BBC Radio 1’s beloved breakfast show host Greg James recently shone a spotlight on the University of Stirling in a segment that’s got the internet buzzing—literally.

The reason? Wasps. Yes, wasps.

A Swift and Silly Sensation

It all began when Dr. Rebecca Boulton, a lecturer in conservation biology at the University of Stirling, joined Greg James on his show for a uniquely hilarious musical moment. Set to the tune of Taylor Swift’s megahit Anti-Hero, Dr. Boulton and Greg James performed a parody duet that tackled the misunderstood world of wasps—with lyrics designed to both entertain and educate.

The reworked chorus, a playful jab at public misconceptions of wasps, quickly became a viral hit, capturing the attention of students, academics, and fans of Greg’s offbeat sense of humour. The performance cleverly balanced humour with genuine science communication, highlighting the important role wasps play in our ecosystem.

Stirling’s Academic Vibe Meets Radio 1 Energy

The collaboration perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the University of Stirling—creative, forward-thinking, and unafraid to take academia outside the classroom. Dr. Boulton’s appearance wasn’t just about fun; it was part of a broader effort to demystify insects and promote biodiversity in a way that resonates with younger audiences.

By teaming up with a mainstream media figure like Greg James, the university made science feel relatable, approachable, and above all—fun. The event is already being hailed as a masterclass in science outreach.

Who Is Greg James?

Greg James, full name Gregory James Alan Milward, has been a mainstay on BBC Radio 1 since 2007. As the current host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, he’s known for his quirky humour, offbeat segments, and deep connection with his audience.

Outside radio, Greg is also an accomplished author. Alongside co-writer Chris Smith, he’s penned the bestselling Kid Normal series, aimed at children aged 8–12, celebrating everyday kids who do extraordinary things. He’s also recently released All the Best for the Future: Growing Up Without Growing Old, a reflective and funny take on navigating adulthood.

Greg’s appeal lies in his authenticity—he brings his full personality to everything he does, whether he’s championing a new band, helping listeners with their life problems, or singing about wasps with university lecturers.

Why This Matters

In a world where public trust in science can be fragile, efforts like this matter more than ever. The wasp duet is more than just a funny radio moment—it’s a prime example of how universities can engage wider audiences through creative communication. By stepping outside traditional academic channels, researchers like Dr. Boulton are helping to inspire a new generation to care about nature and science.

It’s also a great example of how humour and mainstream media can be powerful tools in tackling topics that are often seen as dull or intimidating. And let’s face it—wasps don’t get a lot of good PR. This duet might just change a few minds.

Reactions and Buzz (Pun Intended)

The performance has been widely shared across social media, with listeners praising its originality and scientific flair. The University of Stirling itself embraced the moment with pride, posting clips of the performance and celebrating Dr. Boulton’s appearance.

Students and alumni were thrilled to see their institution featured on national radio in such a positive light, with many saying it made them feel proud of Stirling’s bold and creative academic culture.

Final Thoughts

The Greg James–University of Stirling wasp anthem is a feel-good story that reminds us learning can be entertaining—and entertainment can be educational. Whether you’re a fan of pop radio, a nature nerd, or just someone who appreciates a catchy tune, this was one duet that really stung in the best way possible.

So next time you see a wasp, remember: it’s not a villain—it might just be the unsung hero of your garden. And if you’re lucky, maybe Greg James and Dr. Boulton will be back with a follow-up hit about slugs, spiders, or some other misunderstood critter.