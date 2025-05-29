An Evening with Larry Lamb: Stories, Cinema and ‘All Wrapped Up’ Monday 16 June | Tyneside Cinema Classic | From 6.00pm

Larry Lamb (Gavin and Stacey, EastEnders) has announced that he will be bringing his book tour to Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle on Monday 16th June. His tour sees him travel around the UK, starting from Billericay in Essex and ending in Barry Island in South Wales, in support of his debut novel, All Wrapped Up.

The extensive itinerary gives a nod to Larry’s much-loved alter-ego, Mick Shipman, from acclaimed sitcom Gavin & Stacey, and will include festival appearances, book signings and ‘audience with’ events across the UK.

The new date announced at Tyneside Cinema provides an opportunity to join Larry for a one-of-a-kind evening as he takes to the stage at Tyneside Cinema, to share the personal stories behind his favourite films—and the inspiration behind his new book, All Wrapped Up.

This special live event blends cinema nostalgia with behind-the-scenes insights, as Larry explores the movies that shaped his life and career. Expect warmth, wit, and a generous helping of laughter as Larry opens up about his journey through showbiz, the films that made a mark, and what inspired him to wrap it all up in print.

Larry’s novel, All Wrapped Up is set amidst political turmoil on a Caribbean island. It follows the story of Killian Wilde, the first assistant director, who is determined to see his film through – if the chaos doesn’t consume them first. Between managing an impossible lead actor, navigating power struggles on and off set, and a crew member vanishing under mysterious circumstances, the production is at risk of falling apart.

Blending sharp dialogue, rich behind-the-scenes detail, and the grit of a top-notch crew, All Wrapped Up is a compelling portrait of a non-blockbuster filmmaking under fire – where the real battle isn’t just on screen.

Informed by his years of experience in film and television, Larry Lamb gives an inside look at the industry; the trials, tribulations, and hard-won successes of producing a piece of cinema.

Larry Lamb said: “I was recently up in the North East filming The Feud, and I was delighted to discover such a thriving TV, Film and Arts hub in the area. I’ve been looking forward to returning as part of my national book tour, and the Tyneside Cinema seemed the perfect venue to hold an event. My book is all about the lives of the real working people behind the scenes on a film set – the true unsung heroes and Tyneside Cinema is a fantastic example of providing a platform for local people to access all aspects of film.”

Tickets available from: https://tynesidecinema.co.uk/about-us/tickets-booking/

Ticket Options:

The Classic, Tyneside Cinema, Premium Circle – Starts at 6.00pm – £25

Includes:

· Exclusive meet and greet with Larry in the second-floor Coffee Rooms

A signed copy of All Wrapped Up

of Priority Tyneside Cinema Classic Circle seating for the main event

The Classic, Tyneside Cinema, Standard Stalls – Starts at 6.40pm – £15

Includes:

Access to the main event

Opportunity to purchase a copy of the book on the night

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a film buff with a love for storytelling, this is an evening not to be missed.

Book now and be part of an unforgettable night with one of Britain’s best-loved actors.

The full list of Larry’s tour dates is available below, with more dates yet to be confirmed.

o Saturday 31st May, Hay Festival, Hay on Wye, Powys, Wales

o Sunday 8th June – Books on the Beach, Scarborough, Yorkshire

o Friday 13th June – Borders Book Festival, Melrose, Scottish Borders

o Monday 16th June – Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear (NEW)

o Tuesday 17th June – Marmadukes, Sheffield, South Yorkshire (NEW)

o Wednesday 18th June – Toppings booksellers, Ely, Cambridgeshire

o Friday 20th June – Woodbridge Bookshop, Suffolk

o Saturday 21st June – Diall Lane Bookshop, The Hold, Ipswich

o Monday 23rd June – 5×15, The Tabernacle, Notting Hill, London

o Wednesday 25th June – The Beacon, Wantage, Oxfordshire

o Sunday 10th August – Foreword Festival, Stowmarket, Suffolk

o Sunday 21st September – Appledore Book Festival, Bideford, Devon

o Friday 3rd October – Ipswich Book Festival, Suffolk

o Friday 24th October – Bournemouth University, Dorset

o Saturday 25th October – Gulliver’s’ Bookshop, Wimborne, Dorset

o Sunday 26th October – Yeovil Literary Festival, Somerset

o Thursday 30th October – Norwich Book Festival, Norfolk

o Friday 21st November, The Mold Bookshop, Mold, Flintshire

o Thursday 27th November, The Hours, Brecon

o Date TBC – Marco’s Café, Barry Island, Vale of Glamorgan

Larry’s debut novel All Wrapped Up, published by Softwood Books, is available now – RRP £9.99. To purchase the book, or tickets to Larry’s other tour dates, please visit www.linktr.ee/larrylambofficial