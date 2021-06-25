An Orchard Care Home residence in Grimsby has shown its support for Nutrition and Hydration Week by building a mobile hydration station for residents.

Grimsby Grange & Manor Care Home, in Second Avenue, provided a unique experience by building a mobile shop on wheels to provide residents and their families with fruit and drinks in support of the national initiative.

Penny Barker, Activities Co-ordinator and Falls Champion at Grimsby Grange, created the mobile station to ensure that all residents receive sufficient hydration during the day.

Caroline Whelpton, Home Manager, was very impressed with Penny’s work, saying

“What a lovely surprise this morning – Penny has been busy creating a fruit and hydration mobile station for all the residents and staff. It’s ideal for residents who struggle to communicate, with visual images so that they can point to the items they would like. We are supporting Nutrition and Hydration Week, an initiative to raise awareness of the risks and promote the good practices that can help prevent malnutrition and dehydration. Fantastic work Penny, always going the extra mile.”

Quality of care and invigorating best practice is at the forefront of Orchard Care Homes’ strategy. The group’s impressive record demonstrates the highest quality of care it provides its residents, with 88.5% of its homes now rated ‘Good’ and a 5* Food and Hygiene rating across all of Orchard Care Homes services.