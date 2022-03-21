ENGINEERS from a Sunderland company have been inspiring schoolchildren while at the same time helping them to enter a prestigious competition. Two engineers from Castletown-based pump manufacturer Grundfos delivered careers sessions to Years 5 and 6 children at St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School in Heaton, Newcastle. Grundfos engineer Lewis Thornton and apprentice engineer Joseph Wright, described the work they do and how they entered their profession. Their two sessions were designed to introduce pupils to a career in engineering as well as inspiring pupils to think of ideas with which they can enter the Primary Engineers’ Leader Award, which has regional and national competitions. St Teresa’s Deputy Headteacher Kathryn Mackenzie explained: “We’re regular entrants into the competition and we’re grateful to Grundfos for coming to tell us about engineering and inspiring us with ideas for the competition. “We invite a range of engineers into the school to talk to the children about what they do, and they bring examples of their work into school. The children are always fascinated by the talks and come up with some really great ideas that would solve all sorts of problems,” she added. After being told how water pumps work, the pupils were given the opportunity to put theory into practice when Lewis and Joseph led them through a hands-on process of creating a water pump from an empty water bottle, a balloon and a straw. The Primary Engineers’ Leaders Award is designed to provide an opportunity for pupils to interview engineers about their career paths and motivation, and it has evolved into a creative problem solving, literacy and entrepreneurial project which annually involves over 49,000 pupils. All entries received are awarded certificates, some will achieve Merits and Distinctions. A panel chooses two great ideas from each year group. These winners are presented with awards as part of a private show and awards day, followed by a public exhibition. Regional winners are then entered into a national competition. A St Teresa’s pupil has previously won the regional competition with the idea of a solar-powered medicine bottle top that would keep medicine cool in hot countries. St Teresa’s teacher Gary Owen, who is helping the pupils enter the Primary Engineers’ Leaders Award, added: “Primary Engineering exemplifies a ‘STEM by Stealth’ educational approach and brings the real world into the classroom in a practical and fun way. It also helps to inspire children with whole class project work, competitions and exhibitions.” Catherine Attwell, HR Director at Grundfos, said: “We were pleased to help, and Lewis and Joseph thoroughly enjoyed meeting the children and hopefully inspired some of them to think of a career in engineering. As a company we are recruiting more and more apprentices so there’s a benefit to us in getting more involved with schools.” Grundfos, a Danish company, employs nearly 160 in Sunderland and is the world’s leading pump manufacturer.