Harley Street Surgeon Launches Ground-breaking Hair Transplant, Weight Loss, and Skin Care Clinic in Newcastle

Dr. Harpreet Kalra, a distinguished surgeon hailing from the prestigious Harley Street in London, has unveiled a revolutionary hair transplant clinic in Newcastle, the first of its kind in the region. Dr. Kalra, renowned for his extensive experience and expertise in the field, brings over 14 years of surgical mastery to this pioneering venture.

Specialising in scalp, eyebrows, and beard hair transplants, Dr. Kalra’s clinic provides a transformative alternative to seeking cut-price surgeries abroad. The cost of procedures is comparable, if not lower, than overseas options, eliminating the need to navigate language barriers and international travel. Moreover, patients benefit from the convenience of accessible after-care right at their doorstep.

The clinic, which is based at West Road, Ponteland has had a £385,000 refurbishment to make it into the state-of-the-art surgery it is now and employs a team of 12 staff.

Post-surgery, Dr. Kalra, a Newcastle resident and a General Practitioner, offers comprehensive post-operative reviews at the four, eight, and twelve-month marks. Beyond the reviews, he dispenses invaluable advice on general hair loss and preventive measures.

The clinic, which also offers weight loss solutions, and skin care, opened its doors to the public just last month and the response from visitors countrywide has been exceptional, especially for the hair transplants. No longer do you have to do a trip to Harley Street, London for the procedures you want, they are available much more locally!

“Newcastle Private Healthcare Clinic offers a new era of hair transplant solutions, skin care and weight loss in Newcastle,” said Dr. Kalra. “With our extensive experience and commitment to patient care, individuals seeking these services can now access world-class treatment without leaving the country.”

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Kalra actively contributes to healthcare advancements. His participation in seminars, conferences, and workshops underscores his dedication to knowledge-sharing among peers. His efforts drive the healthcare field forward, yielding enhanced patient outcomes.

For more information, interested individuals can visit the clinic at 1 West Road, Ponteland, NE20 9SU, or contact the clinic at 01661 613650. Enquiries can also be directed via email to information@nclprivatehealthcare.com