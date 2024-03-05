Hartlepool College Sam and Tiegan shortlisted for award

Two apprentices studying at Hartlepool College of Further Education have been shortlisted for the same regional award.

Tiegan Cranney and Samuel Casey are both in the running for the Apprentice of the Year honour at this month’s Insider Media Made in the North-East Awards.

Now the pair will head to the Hilton Newcastle-Gateshead for the black-tie event on Thursday, March 14 to hear if they have won.

And just to have the two excelling apprentices on the shortlist has left Hartlepool College staff proud.

Michael Casey, vice principal, said: It is truly a remarkable accomplishment to have two of our apprentices recognised and shortlisted in a prestigious regional event.

“This achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication demonstrated by our apprentices, as well as the collaborative efforts between our College staff and employers to nurture their talents.

“Feedback received from our staff underlines the exceptional quality of work exhibited by both apprentices, highlighting their commitment to excellence at the highest level.”

Tiegan, who turns 23 soon after the event, made the headlines last year when she was rewarded with a full-time position at The Expanded Metal Company after a successful apprenticeship.

Having spent 18 months as a Level 3 customer service specialist apprentice achieving distinction in all assessments with 100 per cent marks, the former Dyke House Academy student is now on a Level 3 supervisor team leader course.

She said: “I am proud of myself and it also puts into perspective how much I have learned from working at The Expanded Metal Company, from my line manager, Mark Proctor, and from the courses I have studied at College.

“It took me a while to get used to communicating in a customer facing and technical environment and this is probably the best career I could have got to overcome this. It has brought me out of my shell. I am honoured to have been shortlisted.”

Mark, The Expanded Metal Company’s Head of UK Sales and Service, said: “Tiegan is working in a complex manufacturing environment. We have taken her beyond customer facing and customer service because she is now involved in how we make our products.

“She decides what is the best manufacturing process and what is the most efficient machine, the best raw material, to allow the sales team to quote accordingly.

“Tiegan hit the ground running from day one. She has never failed to impress. Nothing has been too much for her, truly an asset to my team and The Expanded Metal Company.”

Sam, on the other hand, was recognised for a national award last year for shining at Gestamp Tallent and as a student at Hartlepool College.

Sam received the Worshipful Company of Needlemakers Prize at the City and Guilds of London Institute Livery Company Prizes from The Rt Hon The Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons.

Gestamp Tallent’s citation included reference to his high quality work, perfect attendance and punctuality and excellent work ethic and that has led to him being shortlisted at the Made in the North-East Awards.

Sam has achieved the highest possible grades in all areas while studying a Level 3 diploma in advanced manufacturing and engineering and, most recently, a HNC Level 4 in mechanical engineering.

The 19-year-old, a former English Martyrs School pupil, said: “I am delighted to be among the shortlisted candidates for this prestigious event.

“It is rewarding to see my hard work acknowledged in this manner. I extend my gratitude to the managers and staff at Gestamp, as well as the College, for providing me with this invaluable opportunity.

“My aspiration is to further advance in this field by pursuing a degree, with the ultimate goal of attaining full qualification as an engineer.”