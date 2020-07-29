North East law firm Hay & Kilner has added experienced practitioner Erica Hardy to its expert clinical negligence team.

Erica is joining the Newcastle-headquartered firm as a solicitor and is now working on a range of clinical, medical and dental cases with clients from around the region.

After completing her legal qualifications, she worked as a solicitor in private practice on behalf a number of North East NHS trusts, carrying out defence work in clinical negligence cases.

While her family was young, she moved away from her legal career to become a teacher for children with special educational needs before eventually coming back to the law and resuming her clinical negligence work within the region.

Hay & Kilner is acknowledged as one of the leading practices in the UK for clinical negligence work and has been listed as a top tier firm in legal industry bibles The Legal 500 and Chambers for the last 25 years.

Erica Hardy, who is from Washington, says: “Hay & Kilner has always had an excellent reputation for its clinical negligence work and when the opportunity came along to join, I was extremely keen to take it up.

“It’s a very professional practice with a friendly and approachable team, and also fits the profile of the sort of firm for which I was looking to work.

“Clinical negligence work challenges you to really listen to your clients and to empathise with their situations while also remaining objective in your analysis of how you can help them, and being part of such a strong team gives me the ideal environment in which to further develop my skills.”

Established in 1946, Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Clare Thompson, partner and head of the clinical negligence department at Hay & Kilner LLP, adds: “As well as having the requisite professional knowledge, clinical negligence lawyers also need to have a very specific set of personal skills to enable us to help people who are facing challenging and emotional situations.

“Erica ticks the boxes on both fronts and we’re very pleased to have her joining our team.”