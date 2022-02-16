North East law firm Hay & Kilner has made a major investment in its commercial property department by recruiting one of the region’s leading lawyers in the field and the rest of his expert team

John Morgan has joined the Newcastle-headquartered firm as a partner, with five members of the team from his previous firm following suit.

Jennifer Boynton and Rebecca Brown have taken associate and solicitor roles with Hay & Kilner respectively, while Charlotte Munroe and Inna Ratsebarska have been recruited as paralegals.

Lisa Day has also joined the firm as an executive PA, and is working to support the firm’s management board as well as continuing to support John and the commercial property team.

Originally from Darlington, John took a law degree at Northumbria University and has more than 15 years’ experience of working in practice as a commercial property specialist with leading North East law firms, a period which has included several years spent leading his own departments.

As well as working on a wide range of commercial and residential development projects, he has particular specialisms in landlord and tenant law, property and real estate investment and the real estate aspects of corporate and individual insolvency.

John Morgan says: “I’ve always been driven by building relationships with businesses and business owners across Newcastle and the wider North East, and my move to Hay & Kilner provides a great opportunity to renew my focus on all the opportunities that the buoyant, dynamic North East property market currently presents.

“When I first met with the firm’s management team, I felt there was a very strong synergy between the ways in which I work and their approach, and this perception has been reinforced since coming into my new post.

“Working as part of a full-service firm means the comprehensive range of advice and support that property clients often require is right on hand, which will help us help them to achieve their personal and commercial goals.”

Hay & Kilner, which celebrated its 75th anniversary last year, is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides comprehensive legal advice across every aspect of the law to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Nicola Tiffen, partner and head of the commercial property department at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, adds: “Being able to attract a team of this calibre says a great deal about the quality of the firm’s offering and the opportunities we can provide for John and his team to achieve their ambitions.

“John is a highly-regarded and experienced practitioner with a deep commitment to the North East and we’re extremely pleased to have him and his team on board.”