Sealy, Texas (April 27, 2021) – Hennessey Performance, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle builder, has unveiled a new model for 2021 – the exclusive and luxurious Hennessey Mammoth 1000 SUV.

Boasting 1,012 hp from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 and capable of 0-60 mph in a supercar slaying 3.2 seconds, the new SUV can seat seven adults in comfort and is guaranteed to be exclusive with just 20 models being produced.

Based on the new Ram TRX, the enhancement by Hennessey Performance sees bespoke bodywork extend the roofline to meet a new C-pillar that sits above the rear taillights. The bespoke conversion incorporates a sizable rear-side window and adds a rear screen while retaining excellent luggage space behind the third row of seats.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “I have a big family with five kids and have always enjoyed owing big, powerful SUV’s. In 2012 we converted the first-generation Ford Raptor into our VelociRaptor SUV – I still own one today and love it. Now, we are excited to offer something very similar, but with a lot more horsepower, using the new Ram TRX truck as our base vehicle. Creating this king of SUVs offers our customers the ultimate combination of space, power and exclusivity.”

The complete, turnkey, vehicle is built upon the highly acclaimed 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and supplied with a full three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. Alongside the all-new bodywork, the Hennessey engineers upgrade the supercharger system alongside new HPE engine calibration. This sees power output jump 310 hp to 1,012 hp while torque is boosted by 319 lb-ft to a truly mammoth 969 lb-ft of torque.

The SUV variant also benefits from Hennessey’s Mammoth Off Road package, which includes a 2.5-inch lift, custom front bumper with LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, and a front suspension leveling kit.

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 SUV production will be limited to just 20 units with a base price of $375,000 before taxes and shipping. Each vehicle will be fitted with serial numbered plaques. Orders can be placed through authorized FCA / Ram retailers or Hennessey directly by calling 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

MAMMOTH 1000 SUV SPECIFICATIONS

POWER:

1,012 hp

969 lb-ft torque

PERFORMANCE:

0-60 mph: 3.2 seconds

1/4 mile: 11.4 seconds @ 120 mph

