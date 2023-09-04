H&H offers exceptional range of vehicles spanning 11 individual decades

H&H Classics to auction 135 vehicles, representing each decade since 1910, at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton on 26 July 2023

1929 Lagonda 2-Litre Low Chassis Speed Model Tourer and McLaren MP4-12C among the highlights of the auction

Classic, collector and performance cars worth more than £2.5 million are being put up for sale

A rare 1910 Brush Model D Gentleman’s Runabout will be the oldest of 135 vehicles which are being offered for sale at H&H Classics’ auction at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton on 26 July 2023.

In what is surely one of the most diverse classic, collector and performance car auctions to be held anywhere in the UK this year, the models on offer span an incredible 101 years of automotive history. Indeed, every decade from 1910 onwards is represented right through until the 2010s with a 2011 Ford Focus RS.

Damian Jones, Spear’s 500 recommended classic car adviser and vehicle specialist at H&H Classics comments: “From the majestic era of hand-crafted Edwardian automobiles to high-tech supercars of the 21st century, the auction is set to feature an eclectic line-up of motor cars, each representing a distinctive era of automotive design and engineering. As such, the sale could be the perfect opportunity for classic car enthusiasts to start or add to their collection due to the sheer variety on offer.”

Among the cars on offer and heralding from a lineage of race-bred vehicles and estimated at £70,000 – £80,000, a 1929 Lagonda 2-Litre Low Chassis Speed Model Tourer epitomises the roaring ‘20s. Designed by the legendary Arthur Davidson, the 2-litre engine, with its twin camshafts and hemispherical combustion chambers, is a masterpiece, delivering an impressive for the period 60bhp.

The 1963 Austin Mini Cooper Mkl 997cc, a symbol of the swinging ‘60s, is also set to turn heads. Priced at an estimate of £24,000 – £28,000, this home market RHD gem gleams in its original Smoke Grey with a contrasting Old English White roof, radiating true ‘60s charisma.

Considered by Enzo Ferrari to be the most beautiful car ever made, the 1970 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Roadster is a true icon. The Jaguar E-Type has stood the test of time and has remained the epitome of style and performance. This model, with its vibrant history and impeccable care, is a dream for collectors and enthusiasts alike and is conservatively estimated to sell for £40,000 – £50,000.

With the demand for modern classics remaining strong, buyers have a host of cars from the ‘80s and ‘90s to choose from including the highly desirable 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 Targa estimated at £35,000 – £40,000, and a Giallo Fly Yellow 1999 Ferrari F355 Spider commanding a price of £50,000 – £60,000.

Those looking for a well maintained and high-tech supercar can look no further than the 2012 McLaren MP4-12C, estimated to sell for £55,000 – £65,000. The launch of the MP4-12C signalled a new era of supercars, incorporating advancements in composite manufacturing technology. Elegantly styled by the renowned Frank Stephenson, the MP4-12C is built around a carbon-fibre MonoCell tub, promising precision, durability, and timely production.

Other notable highlights from the auction include an extensively reworked 1967/1992 Aston Martin Ulster Evocation, the 1977 Ferrari 308 GTB ‘Vetroresina’, one of just 154 UK-supplied examples, and the 1973/2021 Lister Jaguar ‘Knobbly’ Evocation with a mere 190 miles since its completion in 2021.

Bidders and enthusiasts alike can explore the full catalogue of interesting cars, each with its own distinctive story and allure. Interested buyers and enthusiasts can participate in the auction both in person at the Pavilion Gardens or remotely via online or telephone bidding. Detailed information on the bidding process, registration, and the complete auction catalogue can be found on the official H&H Classics website.

