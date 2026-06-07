High Sheriff honours Entrepreneurs’ Forum for outstanding service to the North East.

The Entrepreneurs’ Forum has been presented with a High Sheriff Certificate of Meritorious Service in recognition of its outstanding contribution to entrepreneurship, economic growth, community leadership, and the wider North East region.

The surprise award was presented at the Entrepreneurs’ Forum Annual Conference by His Majesty’s High Sheriff of Tyne and Wear, Ammar Mirza CBE.

The Office of High Sheriff is the oldest secular office under the Crown, with a history spanning more than 1,000 years. High Sheriffs recognise and champion individuals and organisations that make an exceptional contribution to society and their communities.

Before presenting the award, the High Sheriff praised the organisation’s role in strengthening both the regional economy and the entrepreneurial community over many years:

“It’s a real privilege to be at the Entrepreneurs’ Forum’s Annual Conference and stand amongst people who continue to shape the future of our region through enterprise, innovation and leadership.

“My role as High Sheriff is to support and champion the people and organisations who help strengthen society across our region. The Entrepreneurs’ Forum has made an extraordinary contribution to the North East over many years. It has become one of the region’s most important and longstanding organisations, not simply supporting business growth, but helping create a genuine sense of community amongst entrepreneurs, founders, and leaders.

“At a time when many people speak about collaboration, the Entrepreneurs’ Forum has consistently demonstrated it through action. It is a trusted space for honest conversations. It champions innovation, encourages peer support, and helps strengthen our economy and communities.

“This recognition reflects not only the Forum’s contribution to entrepreneurship, but also its wider contribution to the social and economic fabric of the North East. I would like to thank the Entrepreneurs’ Forum, its leadership, members, partners, and supporters for their passion, commitment, and dedication to bringing people together with warmth, integrity, and genuine purpose.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the Entrepreneurs’ Forum, CEO Elaine Stroud said the recognition reflected the spirit of the organisation and its members:

“The award is a complete surprise… but it is true. The Entrepreneurs’ Forum is all about entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs. Our mission is to grow the North East through entrepreneurship, and we believe we can do more if we lift each other up and inspire one another.”

The award was presented during the Entrepreneurs’ Forum Annual Conference, the region’s largest annual gathering of entrepreneurs, founders, and business leaders.

Built around the belief that entrepreneurship is strengthened when experience is shared openly, the Entrepreneurs’ Forum has spent more than two decades bringing together founders and leaders from across the North East to support one another through honest conversations, mentoring, events, and peer-to-peer learning.