Different Narrative Doubles Down On Growth with Two New Hires

Award-winning North East marketing agency Different Narrative is continuing its growth journey with the appointment of two new team members, following a period of significant momentum for the business.

The Newcastle-based agency, known for its standout creative work and integrated marketing approach, has welcomed Dikshita Chakraborty as Client Manager and Angel Shaji as Junior Designer, adding fresh energy across client services and creative, as more brands look to Different Narrative for bold thinking and impactful marketing.

Dikshita joins with experience across offshore wind, advertising and events, bringing a strong understanding of relationship management and a love for keeping projects moving from idea to execution.

Speaking about joining the agency, Dikshita said: “What excites me most is the variety. Different Narrative works with such a diverse mix of clients and that really appealed to me. I love being the link that helps great work happen – connecting the dots between clients and the team to make sure projects run smoothly and relationships keep growing.”

Alongside her, Angel joins as Junior Designer after graduating from the University of Sunderland. With a passion for branding, motion design and thoughtful creative, she was drawn to the agency’s collaborative culture and ambition to create work with real impact.

Angel said: “What stood out to me about Different Narrative was the people. There’s a real sense that everyone genuinely cares about the work they create and the impact it has. That’s the kind of environment I wanted to be part of.”

Managing Director, Kieron Goldsborough, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Angel and Dikshita to Team DN. Finding the right people is never easy, but when you do, it’s one of the best feelings in the world. These two are going to be brilliant here.”

He added: “New hires at an agency are always a good signal that things are working. Our clients choose us because we deliver bold ideas and powerful marketing results. As our list of clients grows, so does the team behind it all. Every person at Different Narrative brings something unique, and that collective effort is what makes us who we are.”

The appointments come during a strong period of momentum for the agency, following several major new account wins, including: Go North East, Redcar & Cleveland Council, Cumbria Tourism, Visit Leeds and Torch Cards; and the ongoing success of its ‘All In’ service – a fixed-fee, uncapped marketing retainer designed to challenge the traditional agency model.

For more information about Different Narrative and its services, visit Different Narrative.