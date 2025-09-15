Honda reveals over 120 of the greatest European driving roads with interactive Civic Type R map

Interactive ‘Dream Drives’ map includes the ultimate curated collection of Europe’s best driving roads

Designed to celebrate the iconic Honda Civic Type R model in Europe, after nearly 30 years

Over 120 routes spread across 25 countries, as chosen by Civic Type R fans and motoring experts

Map can be accessed here: https://www.hondadreamdrives.com/

Honda has created the ultimate interactive map of the best European driving roads to celebrate the end of Civic Type R sales in Europe, after nearly 30 years. Featuring over 120 spectacular routes across 25 countries, the interactive map enables drivers to locate thrilling roads, iconic drives and some hidden gems and enjoy their own road trip across this remarkable continent.

This bespoke guide was curated by Honda, using roads and routes supplied by motoring experts, driving enthusiasts, as well as Civic Type R owners and fans across Europe.

Labelled as ‘Honda Dream Drives’ with routes that stretch from the far north of Scotland in the UK to the south of Spain and each has been carefully selected to deliver everything from brilliant bends to breathtaking views. Adventures can be explored by theme – scenic, coastal, cross-country, or mountainous – in any chosen country and the experience is enhanced by seamless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on mobile devices.

Featuring iconic routes such as the Stelvio Pass in Italy, Transfăgărășan Highway in Romania and the North Coast 500 around the top of Scotland, to lesser-known roads that have been championed by like-minded locals. Such as the stunning run through the volcanic landscape of Káli-medence in Hungary, and the sinuous mountain roads around Pianezze, Italy, the home of the annual Marca Rally motorsport event.

Nik Pearson, General Manager of Corporate Communications at Honda Motor Europe said: “Creating a unique, interactive map from this specially commissioned and unprecedented collection of roads is the perfect way to sign-off the Civic Type R in Europe. As the pinnacle of Honda performance and handling in recent history, these icons really come alive when driven for fun, and this unique map enables driving enthusiasts to enjoy their potential wherever they are in Europe. It’s the perfect guide for old, new and future generations of Honda vehicles and harnesses the spirit of Type R to fully deliver on our commitment to the ‘joy of driving’.”

Find Europe’s best driving roads with ease on hondadreamdrives.com, a dedicated microsite that is accessible on mobile or desktop devices. Users can search for a specific road – if they know its name – or find inspiration by country, route type, drive distance or duration. Once a route is selected, location details are provided, including any potential hazards, or seasonal closures that a driver could encounter. Users can then select to navigate to and along the road of their choice with a direct link to Google Maps or the standard map function on their chosen device.

A snapshot of the greatest driving routes in Europe:

Great St Bernard Pass, Switzerland – Connecting Switzerland and Italy, this historic Alpine route features stunning mountain scenery, and dramatic high-altitude landscapes.

Farewell to Type R

Honda’s legendary red badge has been reserved for the brand’s most exciting and driver-focused high-performance models ever since the NSX Type R in 1992. Designed and developed using Honda’s winning motorsport expertise, this limited-edition model was the first of a long line of legendary, record-breaking driver’s cars.

Type R made its European debut in 1997 with the Integra, but it was the arrival of the EP3 Civic four years later that the iconic red badge truly made its mark. Over the next quarter of a century and five generations, the Civic set new standards in the hot hatch class for performance and driver engagement with over 70,000 examples sold across Europe.

The Civic Type R also set car lap records for a front-wheel drive production car at famous race circuits around Europe, including Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Magny Cours in France, Estoril in Portugal and Silverstone in the UK. The current FL5 generation Civic Type R still holds the record for the fearsome Nürburgring in Germany with a time of 7 minutes 44.881 seconds.

