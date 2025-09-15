Bringing versatility, agility and 260 miles of range, the all-new, all-electric Nissan MICRA hits streets for the first time

Sixth generation of MICRA hits the road for the first time – delivering a fully electric drive tailored for modern life, with a range of up to 260 miles and fast charging up to 100kW

All-new MICRA offers practical versatility, whether you’re seeking agility and comfort for city use, or a dynamic and fun drive on winding country roads

New version of the iconic nameplate combines an audacious, fun and assertive design, with all the intuitive technology you need at your fingertips for a fully connected driving experience

Paris, FRANCE (11 September 2025) – For the first time, the all-new Nissan MICRA is leaving the stage and taking to the streets. Fully electric, compact in size and confident in spirit, the sixth generation of the iconic model hits the streets of Rotterdam to showcase how responsive handling, intuitive technology and clever design come together to bring everyday all-electric driving to life in an easy way.

Electric Ease, with Practical Versatility

Behind the wheel, the all-new MICRA feels instantly capable. Its multi-link rear suspension, low-mounted battery, and direct steering response combine to deliver the kind of fluid, grounded performance rarely expected from a small electric car. Whether weaving through tight city streets or winding rural roads, the all-new MICRA pairs its optimised weight, instant torque, and sharp steering to deliver a spirited, versatile drive that matches it’s fun character.

Its AmpR small-car platform supports short overhangs and a compact footprint with a low centre of gravity and a reduced weight of 1,500kg, but there’s nothing small about its road feel. It grips, it turns, it moves with intention, doing so with a quiet calm and level of agility and comfort that goes above and beyond previous generations. This dynamic and uplifting presence is a key reason why the all-new MICRA enhances the driver experience and makes it fun to drive, whatever the setting. The model’s compact nature also doesn’t mean you can’t make space in it. The all-new MICRA’s AmpR platform brings a long wheelbase of 2.54m, an impressive boot capacity of 326ltrs and the ability to tow up to 500kg, meaning you can pack more into your everyday drives.

For worry-free EV driving, the all-new MICRA offers two battery options with impressive range, both perfected and engineered for real-world use:

40kWh: up to 198miles WLTP

WLTP 52kWh: up to 260miles WLTP

Both variants support DC fast-charging up to 100kW, with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) capability for powering small devices — and they are ready for V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) integration coming soon. It’s electric driving made not only intuitive, but empowering.

“The dynamic, agile and comfortable performance of the all-new MICRA is getting its first experience on European roads! With up to 260miles of range and 100kW fast charging, I’m sure the lucky drivers getting behind the wheel will fall in love with this new model. And with a playful and audacious new design, it’s sure to turn heads too” says Clíodhna Lyons, Region Vice President, Product and Services Planning, Nissan AMIEO.

A Design That Feels Just Right

From its playful welcome-light animation to its purposeful 18-inch wheels, every detail of the all-new MICRA’s design not only reflects its active, connected character but contributes to the feel behind the wheel. Styled at Nissan Design Europe in London, the exterior is SUV-inspired, but right-sized for agility in narrow streets. Pronounced shoulders give it poise, tapered panels and flush features give it quiet confidence, while its bold wheel arches and a defined lower lip indicate a lower centre of gravity.

Inside, the all-new MICRA continues its recurring theme of understated elegance – carefully crafted to delight drivers and passengers alike. The driving position is low, the lines are clean, and the cabin tech is beautifully integrated. Dual 10.1-inch screens blend digital control with clarity, while soft touch finishes and ambient lighting elevate the experience without ever overwhelming it. It’s precise, not precious.

Digitally Native and Day-to-Day Ready

Intuitive in-car tech isn’t an add-on for the all-new MICRA – it’s embedded as part of a fully connected driving experience. Google built-in means Google Maps, Assistant, and Play Store are available right from the cockpit. Voice control? Natural. Navigation? Always up to date. And thanks to the NissanConnect app, you can prep your cabin temperature before you step outside, check battery status remotely, and plan your route with charging stops already built in.

A full suite of driver assistance features – including adaptive cruise and parking support – ensures that even the most compact EV can deliver a full-size sense of control. As with all Nissan models, safety is a top priority for the all-new MICRA with standard features including Autonomous Emergency Braking, Emergency Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Departure Warning providing peace of mind every time you get behind the wheel.

A New Chapter in Europe’s EV Journey

The all-new MICRA also marks the start of something much bigger: the first step in Nissan’s bold product offensive in Europe, where the company will introduce four new fully electric models by 2027. These include the all-new MICRA, the already-announced all-new LEAF, the upcoming all-new JUKE, and an A-Segment model. All this comes on top of the recently launched new e-POWER technology.

Price and Offers

Micra is open to order in the UK with prices starting from a very competitive £21,495 (including £1,500 government grant). Deliveries are expected to begin in January 2026.

Offers for the all-New MICRA can be found below. This is based on a 48-month term, 8,000 miles, a £4,000 customer deposit and has the £1,500 government grant included.

Engage 40kWh Advance 40kWh Advance 52kWh Evolve 52kWh OTR £22,995 £24,995 £26,995 £29,865 OTR (with grant) £21,495 £23,495 £25,495 £28,365 MP £237 £267 £295 £346 APR 5.49% Customer Deposit £4000

Micra Specifications and Key Features

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Battery Size(s) 40 kWh and 52 kWh Range (WLTP) (Homologated) 198 miles (40 kWh) 260 miles (52 kWh) Charging Time 15%-80% in 30 minutes (with a DC fast-charging capability of up to 100 kW) Power output 90kW (40kWh) 110kW (52 kWh) Platform AmpR Small platform Cargo Space 326 litres Weight 1377 kg – 1452 kg Max Speed 93 mph 0-62 mph 9.0 sec (40 kWh) and 8.0 sec (52 kWh) Length 3974 mm Width (with and without mirrors) 2020/1830mm Height 1499 mm Wheelbase 2541 mm

Key Features Engage Advance Evolve Battery 40kWh 40kWh 52kWh 52kWh Key Specs 18” wheel covers 7” TFT combimeter & 10.1” infotainment screen NissanConnect Services app compatibility Auto air conditioning Heat pump 4 speakers AC charging up to 11kW 18” Iconic alloy wheels 10.1” TFT with Google built-in Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Wireless phone charger Multisense drive modes & ambient lighting Front parking sensors & rear-view camera 6 speakers Harman/Kardon® premium sound system e-Pedal with paddle shifts Two-tone paint 18” Sport alloy wheels ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link Heated front seats & steering wheel