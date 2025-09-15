  • Mon. Sep 15th, 2025

Motoring North East News

Bringing versatility, agility and 260 miles of range, the all-new, all-electric Nissan MICRA hits streets for the first time

  • Sixth generation of MICRA hits the road for the first time – delivering a fully electric drive tailored for modern life, with a range of up to 260 miles and fast charging up to 100kW
  • All-new MICRA offers practical versatility, whether you’re seeking agility and comfort for city use, or a dynamic and fun drive on winding country roads
  • New version of the iconic nameplate combines an audacious, fun and assertive design, with all the intuitive technology you need at your fingertips for a fully connected driving experience

Paris, FRANCE (11 September 2025) – For the first time, the all-new Nissan MICRA is leaving the stage and taking to the streets. Fully electric, compact in size and confident in spirit, the sixth generation of the iconic model hits the streets of Rotterdam to showcase how responsive handling, intuitive technology and clever design come together to bring everyday all-electric driving to life in an easy way.

Electric Ease, with Practical Versatility
Behind the wheel, the all-new MICRA feels instantly capable. Its multi-link rear suspension, low-mounted battery, and direct steering response combine to deliver the kind of fluid, grounded performance rarely expected from a small electric car. Whether weaving through tight city streets or winding rural roads, the all-new MICRA pairs its optimised weight, instant torque, and sharp steering to deliver a spirited, versatile drive that matches it’s fun character.

Its AmpR small-car platform supports short overhangs and a compact footprint with a low centre of gravity and a reduced weight of 1,500kg, but there’s nothing small about its road feel. It grips, it turns, it moves with intention, doing so with a quiet calm and level of agility and comfort that goes above and beyond previous generations. This dynamic and uplifting presence is a key reason why the all-new MICRA enhances the driver experience and makes it fun to drive, whatever the setting. The model’s compact nature also doesn’t mean you can’t make space in it. The all-new MICRA’s AmpR platform brings a long wheelbase of 2.54m, an impressive boot capacity of 326ltrs and the ability to tow up to 500kg, meaning you can pack more into your everyday drives.

For worry-free EV driving, the all-new MICRA offers two battery options with impressive range, both perfected and engineered for real-world use:

  • 40kWh: up to 198miles WLTP
  • 52kWh: up to 260miles WLTP

Both variants support DC fast-charging up to 100kW, with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) capability for powering small devices — and they are ready for V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) integration coming soon. It’s electric driving made not only intuitive, but empowering.

“The dynamic, agile and comfortable performance of the all-new MICRA is getting its first experience on European roads! With up to 260miles of range and 100kW fast charging, I’m sure the lucky drivers getting behind the wheel will fall in love with this new model. And with a playful and audacious new design, it’s sure to turn heads too” says Clíodhna Lyons, Region Vice President, Product and Services Planning, Nissan AMIEO.

A Design That Feels Just Right
From its playful welcome-light animation to its purposeful 18-inch wheels, every detail of the all-new MICRA’s design not only reflects its active, connected character but contributes to the feel behind the wheel. Styled at Nissan Design Europe in London, the exterior is SUV-inspired, but right-sized for agility in narrow streets. Pronounced shoulders give it poise, tapered panels and flush features give it quiet confidence, while its bold wheel arches and a defined lower lip indicate a lower centre of gravity.

Inside, the all-new MICRA continues its recurring theme of understated elegance – carefully crafted to delight drivers and passengers alike. The driving position is low, the lines are clean, and the cabin tech is beautifully integrated. Dual 10.1-inch screens blend digital control with clarity, while soft touch finishes and ambient lighting elevate the experience without ever overwhelming it. It’s precise, not precious.

Digitally Native and Day-to-Day Ready
Intuitive in-car tech isn’t an add-on for the all-new MICRA – it’s embedded as part of a fully connected driving experience. Google built-in means Google Maps, Assistant, and Play Store are available right from the cockpit. Voice control? Natural. Navigation? Always up to date. And thanks to the NissanConnect app, you can prep your cabin temperature before you step outside, check battery status remotely, and plan your route with charging stops already built in.

A full suite of driver assistance features – including adaptive cruise and parking support – ensures that even the most compact EV can deliver a full-size sense of control. As with all Nissan models, safety is a top priority for the all-new MICRA with standard features including Autonomous Emergency Braking, Emergency Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Departure Warning providing peace of mind every time you get behind the wheel.

A New Chapter in Europe’s EV Journey
The all-new MICRA also marks the start of something much bigger: the first step in Nissan’s bold product offensive in Europe, where the company will introduce four new fully electric models by 2027. These include the all-new MICRA, the already-announced all-new LEAF, the upcoming all-new JUKE, and an A-Segment model. All this comes on top of the recently launched new e-POWER technology.

Price and Offers
Micra is open to order in the UK with prices starting from a very competitive £21,495 (including £1,500 government grant). Deliveries are expected to begin in January 2026.

Offers for the all-New MICRA can be found below. This is based on a 48-month term, 8,000 miles, a £4,000 customer deposit and has the £1,500 government grant included. 

 

Engage 40kWh

Advance 40kWh

Advance 52kWh

Evolve 52kWh

OTR

£22,995

£24,995

£26,995

£29,865

OTR (with grant)

£21,495

£23,495

£25,495

£28,365

MP

£237

£267

£295

£346

APR

5.49%

Customer Deposit

£4000

 

Micra Specifications and Key Features

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Battery Size(s)

40 kWh and 52 kWh

Range (WLTP)

(Homologated)

198 miles (40 kWh)

260 miles (52 kWh)

Charging Time

15%-80% in 30 minutes (with a DC fast-charging capability of up to 100 kW)

Power output

90kW (40kWh)

110kW (52 kWh)

Platform

AmpR Small platform

Cargo Space

326 litres

Weight 

1377 kg – 1452 kg

Max Speed

93 mph

0-62 mph

9.0 sec (40 kWh) and 8.0 sec (52 kWh)

Length

3974 mm

Width (with and without mirrors)

2020/1830mm

Height

1499 mm

Wheelbase

2541 mm

 

Key Features

 

Engage

Advance

Evolve

Battery 

40kWh 

40kWh

52kWh

52kWh

Key Specs

18” wheel covers 

7” TFT combimeter & 10.1” infotainment screen 

NissanConnect Services app compatibility 

Auto air conditioning 

Heat pump 

4 speakers 

AC charging up to 11kW 

18” Iconic alloy wheels 

10.1” TFT with Google built-in 

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go 

Wireless phone charger 

Multisense drive modes & ambient lighting 

Front parking sensors & rear-view camera 

6 speakers 

Harman/Kardon® premium sound system 

e-Pedal with paddle shifts 

Two-tone paint 

18” Sport alloy wheels 

ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link 

Heated front seats & steering wheel 

 

