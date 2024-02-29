Host & Stay expands with six figure investment

James Clinghan from TBP, Alex Gent FW Capital, James Dale of Anderson Barrowcliff and Dale Smith Host & Stay CEO.

One of the UK’s largest independent holiday home management firms is enjoying fast growth with plans to create new jobs across the North East.

Based in Skelton-in-Cleveland, Host & Stay Group has received a six-figure loan to support its rapid growth. The funding from NPIF – FW Capital Debt Finance, which is managed by FW Capital and is part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund is helping the firm to invest in its structure and staff as part of its expansion strategy. It looks to create 50 new roles in the next 12-18months.

Host & Stay prides itself on making it more affordable for holiday owners to manage and rent out their properties, while enjoying a greater return on investment. Host & Stay was founded by the Smith family in 2018. Today the business is a leading independent name in the holiday home and serviced accommodation market.

Dale Smith, CEO of Host & Stay, said: “The whole ethos of Host & Stay is to help more holiday homeowners unlock the potential in their properties. This will ultimately lead to increased revenue for our holiday homeowners, and with less hassle due to our end-to-end managed service. We’ve experienced an impressive growth trajectory having grown from our first property in 2017 to today having over 1000 properties on our books. We’re now looking to expand the business further through organic growth and acquisitions and this funding is instrumental in assisting this.

We were introduced to Alex Gent at FW Capital by James Clinghan from TBP who works alongside our accountant James Dale of Anderson Barrowcliff. Alex recognised our growth ambitions and was able to offer an investment proposition that supports our exciting strategic growth plan which will enhance our service offering and boost the local economy with new jobs.”

Alex Gent, Senior Investment Executive at FW Capital added: “Host & Stay has enjoyed impressive growth since its inception and is today a multi-million-pound turnover business. I’m thrilled to be part of their growth journey and make a difference to the future success of the company. Their portfolio of holiday homes and apartments extends across the UK from the Yorkshire Dales, to North Yorkshire, the North East, Wales, the South West, Kent and Sussex, and Liverpool.”

The current NPIF investment phase has now completed with the British Business Bank launching the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II in March 2024.

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.