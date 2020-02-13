People rely on their smartphones and mobile devices for nearly everything these days. From managing bank accounts and making impulse buys on Amazon to communicating through a myriad of different methods, phones have become a vital part of everyday life. This is why it is so important for businesses to build their own mobile applications.

A mobile app allows customers to have a direct portal to a company in the palm of their hand. These applications offer businesses limitless options as they can facilitate customer and brand interaction, help customers make purchases, and provide a communication line with the company. A study conducted by Google even found that 26% of mobile device users search for apps related to a specific brand or product.

Thanks to hybrid mobile apps and React developers, businesses are able to better understand their customer’s behaviors, patterns, and needs to improve customer experience and boost overall business growth.

The Benefits of Mobile Apps

Mobile applications are beneficial for businesses for a number of different reasons, including:

Increased Brand Visibility – The average person spends over 160 minutes on their mobile device every day. Although most spend the majority of that time on major apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, even just keeping a company’s logo visible on the user’s phone will spark brand recognition and make it hard to forget the associated business.

Boosted Customer Loyalty – Customers are the lifeblood of a business. The most successful businesses know this and make it a top priority to build customer loyalty. Mobile apps are one of the top ways to communicate and truly engage with customers as they provide the ability to interact with a company on the user’s schedule. Push notifications through apps have a much higher open rate than those of more traditional marketing methods like email. In-app referral programs also incentivize customers to refer new business.

Additional Marketing Methods – A mobile app can act as a valuable marketing tool when integrated with popular social media websites such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. With a single touch, customers can share their purchases, experiences, and reviews of a business with the entirety of their social media friends and followers. This free publicity helps put more eyes on a brand and could eventually lead to a larger customer base.

Improved Customer Service – Customers want to be able to contact businesses when and where they want to. An app can give them this access through additional contact features like live chat or direct messaging to speak with customer service representatives.

Increased Revenue – Mobile apps make it simple to book a hotel, buy goods or services, make reservations at a restaurant, and so many other options. This ease of use will help boost sales while creating returning customers. Additional revenue is also generated through the charging of in-app fees for upgraded experiences or through in-app ads.

Mobile Apps in React Native

For businesses who realize that a mobile app is a must-need of today, React Native is the ideal choice for development. React Native is an open-source framework that allows for the building of mobile applications with JavaScript. It’s one of the top choices for app development for both robust iOS and Android apps thanks to its simplified cross-platform development. React development projects function just like native apps, meaning they don’t differ from apps built on Swift, Objective-C, or Java.

Reusable code and pre-built components make React Native one of the most convenient frameworks out there. Developers no longer need to build a separate mobile app for each different platform. 90% of React Native is able to be reused between Android and iOS. This not only simplifies things in the development process but also saves a significant amount of time and money in the long-run.

React development companies and developers also help one another out as all documentation related to this technology is open and available for free to the React Native community. Developers share their experiences and create portfolios to help other developers with their projects through the online community.

The user interface associated with React Native looks more like JavaScript than any other mobile framework while creating a more responsive application with a smoother feel and decreased loading time. Being that the framework is still evolving, it fills any gaps by providing two different types of third-party plugins: JavaScript Modules and native modules.

Many popular brands and companies are already using React Native for their own mobile apps, including Instagram, Skype, Tesla, Walmart, Discord, and Facebook.

It’s Time for A Mobile App

In order to create apps that stand out from others in the app store, it’s important that companies find the right React development companies to help them build apps that will appeal to their target audience.

Mobile apps of today make it simple for customers to interact with a company, shop or schedule things at the mere push of a few buttons, help boost revenue, and offer businesses many other benefits. Without an app, a company could lose future clients without even realizing it.