Introduction

With the increasing popularity of CBD products, consumers often ask how long do the effects of CBD oil last. There is no simple answer to this question as the effects of CBD oil can last just a few hours or can last several days, depending on a host of factors. In this article, we will examine this question in detail and will answer your queries regarding the length of time for which CBD oil is effective in your body.

How does CBD affect our system?

CBD and THC both interact with our endocannabinoid system that contains more than 70 receptors. CB1 and CB2 are the receptors that usually interact with CBD and THC. CB1 is the receptor that binds well with THC, and this results in the intoxicating effects associated with THC. CB1 does not bind well with CBD, but CB2 is the receptor that is known for attaching well with CBD.

CBD affects our CB2 receptors that are found across our bodies, including blood vessels, skin, heart, organs, and immune cells. CB2 has multiple functions in our body, but the essential role of these receptors is to signal pain and invoke an immune response from our immune system. It is due to this link between CBD and CB2 receptor, that CBD is known as an excellent pain reliever.

How long do the effects of CBD Oil Last?

Effectiveness of CBD oil depends in large part on the method of consumption as our body processes CBD differently based on how we consume it. Most people either ingest, inhale, or apply CBD oil topically. These are the three primary ways how CBD is used, and for every single method, there are multiple ways to consume CBD.

Importance of delivery methods

If you want to ingest, then you may choose from CBD oil capsules or use put some CBD oil drops under your tongue. If you take a CBD capsule, then it will be digested and processed by your liver. The liver will break down CBD compounds, and some of it will eventually pass into your bloodstream.

If you prefer to put CBD oil drops beneath your tongue, then CBD can directly pass into your bloodstream via the membrane in your mouth, bypassing the digestive system and liver. At first glance, there may not seem to be a massive difference in either of these two methods, but nothing can be further from the truth. If you ingest a CBD capsule or pill, then there is a high chance that not all the CBD contained in the pill/capsule will reach your bloodstream as a good chunk is lost in the digestive process.

While any method that bypasses the digestive system usually delivers a much higher dose of CBD as you avoid the wastage that happens whenever a substance is digested. Its nutrients absorbed into the bloodstream as the digestive process is known to generate a fair amount of waste. Topical CBD products such as CBD massage oils, CBD creams, and Transdermal CBD patches are known as the most effective products that pass a much higher percentage of CBD into the bloodstream as compared to other delivery methods.

Effectiveness of CBD also depends on the time when you take it, the method of delivery, and the dosage is taken. If you take CBD on an empty stomach using an oral method such as a capsule, then the effects may not last long as CBD will be digested fast. While taking an oral CBD pill while on a full stomach will ensure that it is digested slowly, and effects will last longer.

In most cases, the effects of CBD last from 2 to 6 hours, although a minority of consumers may feel the effects for a long time, such as a day or two. This is especially true for those who have been taking CBD for a long time as CBD tends to build up in our body, which effectively means that every additional dose of CBD stays longer in your system.

Vape or inhale method is known for almost immediate effect as our lungs can absorb CBD and pass it into the bloodstream. Oral methods such as CBD oil capsules or CBD pills may take time but are known for more longer-lasting effects.

Transdermal CBD patches can have the longest lasting effect as any good CBD patch will release CBD into your bloodstream slowly and it may take up to 24 hours to inject the whole content of a CBD patch into your bloodstream. Indeed, some people prefer CBD patches exactly due to this reason as they want to feel the beneficial effects of CBD for a longer time and want to avoid the hassle of taking CBD after every few hours.

The effects of CBD also depend upon the dosage, so if you are taking a strong dose, then expect the effects to last much longer than usual. It is not uncommon to experience the effects of CBD for 1 or 2 days if the person takes a strong dose.

Conclusion

We can safely conclude that for most people, the effects of CBD last from 2 to 6 hours. Although, the actual time depends on a variety of factors such as the dosage, frequency, delivery method used, etc. Each one has a unique body that is different from any other human being. So, how CBD affects you is also related to your body’s unique characteristics such as metabolism, body-mass index, your digestive system etc.

CBD oil is like any other substance that we consume, and its effectiveness similarly varies from person to person and the way it is consumed also affects the results. Think about medicines, same medicine when given in the form of a pill or an injection can have hugely different results as the drug injected seems to work faster and can often relieve you of your pain in few minutes. Still, when ingested, you will have to wait for at least a few hours to see any result. The same applies for CBD oil.