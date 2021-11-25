Victoria Bollands might not be the typical face you’d expect to see in the construction industry, but she has carved out an impressive and highly successful career and is now celebrating the first-year anniversary of launching her own building consultancy which has seen great success, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Based in Teesside, Victoria spent over a decade working for a household name in the industry before setting up her own business, VKB Building Consultancy. Covering both commercial and residential properties, the company offers building surveying and architectural design services as well as project consultancy– all underpinned by Victoria’s vision of offering a personal, refreshing approach.

Victoria said: “I wanted to take my experience and develop it into something more accessible – surveying can seem daunting and complex, so we’ve turned that on its head and pride ourselves on being approachable while still delivering the best possible service.

“This style of working has led to us building some excellent relationships in the industry as well as securing contracts with a number of blue-chip companies at properties across Teesside and the North East.”

Victoria’s growing team includes chartered surveyors and architectural technologists, all with many years of experience and Victoria is confident in delivering the full package to clients of every size, covering all requirements in a friendly and professional manner.

According to research, just 12.5 per cent of the construction industry is made up of women and this is something that Victoria feels strongly about and is keen to help increase and develop in the future.

She continued: “There are so many opportunities for women in the construction and property industry and I would encourage any girls/women wishing to enter the industry to have the belief that, with determination, they will be capable of forging a very satisfying and lasting career.

On starting a business during the global pandemic, Victoria said: “Whilst some sectors within commercial property experienced a slowdown, VKB Building Consultancy has enjoyed the strength of the housing market meaning a greater demand for RICS Home Surveys. As I result, I have expanded this side of the business during this time.

“There is currently a surge in property development, however current issues with material shortages and increased prices are causing some delays and difficulties. Despite this VKB Building Consultancy is currently advising on a number of large commercial repair and refurbishment projects in the North East.

“Regardless of all the circumstances I am happy to report we have had a great first year and I’m excited to expand, develop and see what the future holds.”

For more information, see https://www.vkbbuildingconsultancy.co.uk/