Being present online is pivotal in the modern world, giving your business momentum to thrive. With over four billion people active on social media globally, it’s imperative for businesses to work to build an effective, impactful social media strategy.

To help you put together a plan of action, we’ve outlined some top tips in this guide to social media marketing.

Find your feet

Your first steps should involve taking note of where you are now – make a list of any techniques you currently use, or your existing positions or adverts on any websites. Starting with reflection should reveal any opportunities for growth. With a clear goal in mind, you can compromise and expand as necessary.

Set your goals

Putting achievable but ambitious goals in place is crucial to building a successful social media strategy. Whether you’re hoping to take your business to TikTok or setting up a professional profile on Instagram, clarity will help you and your employees to see faster results.

You could opt for a 12-month plan with different goals, which might include:

Posting more frequently

Reaching out to other platforms

Interacting with customers online

Offering promotions

Whichever goals you and your team settle on, it’s essential to know exactly what they are and how you plan to realise them.

Use marketing automation

Implementing a solid automation strategy could be hugely beneficial for your business. You’ll be able to create your content in advance with any relevant hashtags or links, and you won’t need to manually post it either.

Automation could help your business to reach audiences across multiple time zones and could be complemented by geo-targeting to get the right content to the right customers – at the right time!

If you’re tempted to try a more advanced approach but you’re not sure how to tackle the technical process, consulting an experienced digital agency for specific advice could be an invaluable investment for your company.

Make an editorial calendar

Building a technical editorial calendar will help you to visualise your future content. Not only could this help you to tailor your posts to your target audience, but if you monitor the interaction along the way, it could be a great springboard for constructive feedback.

You’ll be able to keep on top of the content and its delivery date, and in turn you’ll stay on course. Being organised manifests productivity and motivation, which will both be crucial to maintaining your social presence.

Some social media marketing techniques are simple, but you might need a little bit of advice for the more technical ones – either way, social media platforms offer space for your business to grow quickly, so don’t miss out.