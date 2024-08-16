How to get beach-ready

As the summer months approach, you might be eagerly anticipating the chance to relax by the sea, soaking up the sun and enjoying a refreshing dip or two.

If you’re joining the thousands of tourists and heading away this summer, you might be ditching the body positivity movement and wondering how you can get beach-ready before your holiday. Here’s how you can get ready for your holiday in record time.

Skincare essentials for a glowing beach look

A radiant complexion is the foundation of feeling beach-ready, and it all starts with proper skincare. With the increased awareness of sun damage, UK residents are becoming more diligent about sun protection. Using a high-quality sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF is non-negotiable to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. The NHS recommends using at least SPF 30 and reapplying every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating (NHS).

In addition to sunscreen, exfoliation is key to achieving smooth, glowing skin. Regular exfoliation removes dead skin cells, allowing your moisturiser to penetrate more effectively.

Consider incorporating natural ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil into your skincare routine. These ingredients are not only hydrating but also soothing, helping to reduce any redness or irritation caused by sun exposure.

Hydration, both inside and out, plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy complexion. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps keep your skin plump and reduces the likelihood of dryness. Pair this with a hydrating moisturiser to lock in moisture and keep your skin looking fresh and dewy.

Fashion choices for a stylish beach outfit

Looking polished at the beach is all about selecting the right pieces that offer comfort and confidence. Start with swimwear that flatters your body type and makes you feel your best.

Cover-ups are another essential part of your beach wardrobe. A flowing kaftan or chic sundress can easily transition you from the beach to a beachside café.

Grooming is an integral part of feeling beach-ready, and using high-quality hair removal products can help you achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Whether you prefer shaving, waxing, or using depilatory creams, choosing the right products can make all the difference in your comfort and confidence.

Fitness tips for a toned and confident beach body

Achieving a toned body isn’t about drastic measures – it’s about consistent, balanced efforts. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) has gained popularity for its efficiency in burning fat and toning muscles. These short, intense workouts can easily fit into a busy schedule and significantly boost your fitness levels.

A balanced diet is crucial, too. Focus on eating whole foods, rich in vitamins and minerals, to support your fitness goals

Final thoughts…

Getting beach-ready is about more than just appearances. It’s about feeling good in the skin you’re in. By following these skincare, fashion, and fitness tips, you can step onto the sand knowing you’re well-prepared for whatever the beach day brings.