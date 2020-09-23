Our teeth are important. Not only do they comprise an important part of our aesthetic but they’re also necessary for chewing food, supporting the jaws, and speaking properly. As such, we must take as great of care of our teeth as is humanly possible.

Wondering how to get great teeth? Then read on. We’re going to discuss it all in detail below!

Brush!

By far the most important aspect of getting good teeth is to brush them regularly. Failing to brush your teeth on a regular basis will enable plaque to build up upon them. This plaque will not only cause the teeth to become yellow but it will also send bacteria to the gums, causing deterioration over time.

Ideally, you’ll brush your teeth once in the morning, once in the evening, and once after every time you eat. Note, though, that for many, that level of brushing isn’t possible.

So, at the very least, brush once in the morning and once in the evening. That’s two times a day to stop the buildup of plaque and harmful bacteria. It will take about 5 minutes in total.

When brushing, make sure to get each and every portion of each and every tooth. This includes those not-so-easy-to-access teeth in the back of your jaws.

Not satisfied with your brushing technique? This link can help you brush up on the subject!

Floss!

Brushing is hugely important. But brushing alone won’t get the job done. To ensure that the areas between your teeth are clean, you need to floss regularly as well. Flossing will break away any existing plaque, preventing yellowing, and staving off bacterial deterioration.

The question is: how often should you floss? Ideally speaking, you’ll do it once a day right before you go to sleep.

However, many people aren’t up to that. If you don’t want to floss every day, you’re advised to do it at least once a week.

As with brushing, when flossing, make sure to get every tooth, including those ones in the back. Yes, it can take some effort, but in the long-run, you’ll be glad that you did it.

Use Mouthwash

Brushing and flossing will generally get the job done. But if you want the absolute best teeth possible, you’re advised to use mouthwash as well. Mouthwash is beneficial not only because it freshens the breath, but because it gets into the tight spaces between the teeth where floss sometimes has trouble.

While you would best benefit by using mouthwash after every meal, you can benefit by using it only once a day. It serves as a nice cleanser, cleaning not only the teeth but the gums and tongue as well. In doing so, it creates a bacteria-free environment, one that is most beneficial for the health of the teeth.

There are all sorts of great mouthwashes on the market, from Listerine to Oral-B, and much more. These are all viable options, and cost only a few bucks per container.

Drink Plenty of Water

The use of mouthwash is beneficial. But it’s not the only thing you should be using to cleanse your mouth. You should also be using nature’s natural cleanser, water.

Water is beneficial not only because it hydrates you but because it can wash away bacteria in all portions of your mouth. This includes the areas in the crevices of your gums as well as in the spaces between your teeth.

We recommend drinking water after every meal as well as in the morning and before you go to bed. For hydration purposes, you should drink at least eight 8-ounce cups of water daily.

Stay Away from Troubling Foods

There are a variety of foods that can cause harm to the teeth, whether by resulting in decay or by leading to discoloration or otherwise. If you want to have great teeth, you need to avoid these foods as much as possible.

What foods, you ask? Those high in sugars and starches as well as those possessing deep colors.

These include but aren’t limited to cookies, potato chips, bread, and carbonated drinks. Wine, alcohol, and coffee can be detrimental as well, as they can very quickly cause the teeth to become discolored.

You’ll also want to be careful with hard foods, as they could potentially cause your teeth to crack and chip. Hard candies, nuts, and certain types of bread could cause complications.

If you are going to indulge in some of these foods from time to time, you should brush your teeth directly after eating them. The sooner you can get them off the surfaces of your teeth, the less damage your teeth will suffer.

Schedule Dental Appointments

Last but certainly not least, you need to schedule dental appointments. This family dentist (along with many others) recommends checkups and cleanings every 6 months. At the very least, you should have a cleaning yearly.

Dental appointments are important for two reasons: 1. they allow you to catch small problems before they become big problems, and 2. they enable you to get truly deep cleanings of your teeth and gums, the types of cleanings that are necessary for combatting long-term decay.

Should your dentist catch dental problems while you’re at one of your bi-annual checkups, he or she can then help you to schedule more intensive work. For instance, he or she might find a cavity and then schedule an appointment for you to get a filling.

Getting Great Teeth is All About Consistency

In the end, getting great teeth is all about consistency. Use the tips above on a regular basis, and soon enough, you’ll be reaping the benefits of pearly, strong, and white chompers.

Seeking out other such information? Our website has you covered. Browse our other articles right now!