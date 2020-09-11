Protein shakes have become a crucial component of many people’s diets. They can increase your active lifestyle benefits and provide you with all the necessary nutrients you need to maintain your health.

What’s more, since they’re all-natural, you don’t require any prescription to drink them. Shakes are also much healthier than any other diet supplements, as premier protein reviews by Nutrition You Can Use prove.

And since they’re incredibly easy to prepare, you can make protein shakes all by yourself. There are many fantastic recipes on the internet, so it shouldn’t be a problem finding the ones for you

But before you rush to the nearest shop and buy all the necessary ingredients, there are a couple of things you should know first. In the article below, you’ll find how to prepare natural protein shakes at home, but more importantly, how to do it the right way.

Choosing the Right Protein

Mixing different ingredients and discovering new flavors is great fun when it comes to making your shakes. But let’s not forget about the most important thing – a protein powder.

When it comes to choosing the right one, you have a plentitude of options to choose from. Every protein on the market has different effects on your body, so before you decide which one to purchase, you need to learn more about them.

The most popular proteins available are:

Whey

Soy

Rice

Hemp

Casein

Pea

For example, whey protein absorbs faster than casein and makes you feel less hungry, making it the best option if you want to lose weight quickly. If that’s your main goal, you can also choose soy and egg-based protein.

But the pace of absorbance shouldn’t be your only factor when choosing the right protein. You should also look for the number of essential amino acids they contain.

Whey, casein, and soy, for example, contain all the necessary ones. In contrast, rice or hemp proteins are low in the amino acid lysine.

Consider your options, and decide which protein suits you best.

Blender or No Blender?

Many people believe that having a blender is a necessity when it comes to making shakes. It’s not true, though. And while owning one helps, it doesn’t mean you have to buy one to mix the ingredients.

Here’s a quick guide on how you can prepare one without a blender. You’re going to need a water bottle or a bowl to mix the ingredients. The best idea is to mix all your liquids separately, and then add pour them all together for the final shaking.

Keep in mind that since you don’t have a blender, you’re going to need to manually mash all your fruits and other solid ingredients. After you turn them into mush, add them to the container you use, shake or mix everything until you get the perfect shake consistency.

This method is much more time consuming than using a blender. Nevertheless, if you don’t want to buy yourself one, it’s your only option. Well, that or buying pre-made.

The Benefits of Natural Protein Shakes

But why go the extra mile and use your precious time to prepare yourself a delicious, natural protein shake? Even if you’re not the type of person who spends all their days at the gym, drinking protein shakes regularly is a good idea. Why? More on that below.

First of all, weight control. If you’re a person with a slower metabolism, you know that you must take care of your diet. But it doesn’t mean you have to fast yourself to death to maintain a healthy weight. All you need is a daily dose of protein shake.

As mentioned before, proteins make you feel full longer, meaning that drinking one should prevent you from snacking or overeating.

Secondly, they support muscle growth. There’s a reason why athletes and gym lovers drink so many protein shakes. What’s more, consuming one after training will speed up your recovery process.

And finally, if you’re a vegan, protein shakes will add some variety to your diet. Because let’s face the truth, two bowls of black beans in one sitting does sound extreme.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, making protein shakes at home is a piece of cake. All you need to do is pick the right powder, ingredients, and spare some time to prepare one, especially if you don’t have a blender.

What’s more, with the abundance and variety of different recipes you can find on the web, you don’t have to worry about getting bored with drinking the same shake every day.

Keep in mind, though, that protein shakes can come with some side effects despite being healthy and beneficial for your body. That’s why it’s best to start with just one per day, and slowly increase the dose with time.

Nevertheless, drinking protein shakes are one of the best ways to improve your general condition. They’re also absolutely delicious. Do you need any more reasons?