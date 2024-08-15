Huge Film Studio Planned for Sunderland

It was recently announced that plans for a brand new state-of-the-art film studio have been approved, and it’s set to be built in Sunderland. Crown Works Studios will be one of the largest facilities of its kind in Europe and will be a huge boost to the entertainment industry in the UK.

North East Aiming to Be at Centre of UK’s Booming Entertainment Scene

Studio Will Be Among Largest in Europe

According to a recent report from the BBC, Crown Works Studios will be part of a multimillion-pound development in Wearside. The project will have a cash injection of £120 million from the government, along with investment from Cain International and Fulwell73. It’s set to be one of the biggest of its kind in Europe and will create almost 8,500 new jobs in the Northeast over the next decade.

The UK film scene has often produced gems over the years, but it has been unable to compete with the might of Hollywood across the pond. This new studio is a step in the right direction and will help to foster a lot more talent in the region. According to a piece in Invest Newcastle UK, Sunderland could soon become the new focal point for film in the country. It will certainly attract the attention of some of the biggest names in the sector, who may want to create content in the state-of-the-art facilities.

