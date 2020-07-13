NEED A bespoke garage to park your supercar?

A Newcastle company has the answer.

Interior design specialist Design North has launched a new brand, Hypercave, to ensure top-of-the-range cars can be parked in the very best of surroundings.

“The idea came after I was asked by the client of a friend to design the interior of a garage in the south of France. The client had this huge selection of supercars and wanted his garage to reflect how special his collection is,” explained Scott Stewart, who along with Jacqui Martin, is a co-founder of Design North.

“This car collection was a stunning mix of modern-day Hypercars, such as Porsche 918’s, La Ferrari’s and Bugatti Chirons,” Scott added.

The client was also a huge comic book fan, so Scott and Jacqui came up with a striking design that combined superheroes and supercars.

“The client was really delighted with what we delivered so we thought there was an opportunity to create a new brand of Design North,” said Scott.

“The idea is to create very individual spaces based on the clients’ cars or interests. One concept we’re working on for a north east client is going to have a very sci-fi look based on the evolution of the electric supercar – or hypercar. We’re working with a glass material which throbs with light – it’s a real space-age concept and will be amazing,” he added.

Design North is among many design, creative and architectural companies based on Hoults Yard, Byker. The Yard is owned and run by HyHubs, whose MD Charlie Hoult said: “Just like Design North, HyHubs is all about creating properties with personality. I love Scott and Jacqui’s Hypercave project – a simple idea aimed at an aspirational and affluent market, and I’m sure it will be a success.

“It’s great to see HyHubs companies making the most of lockdown to take the time to think about their business, identify new and fresh opportunities – and then go for it!”

Jacqui explained: “We had been thinking of launching Hypercave for a while, but lockdown gave us the time to think about the brand properly.

“We’ve been kept busy on several city centre projects since lockdown began, but we found time to come up with a strategy for Hypercave. We then put some images of our concept designs on Facebook and Instagram and they prompted plenty of interest, with calls coming from across the region and beyond. Word is certainly spreading,” she added.

Design North’s ongoing city centre projects include four refurbishments – for different clients – on Grey Street, Newcastle.

Scott and Jacqui were also the lead interior designers on The Catalyst, the National Innovation Centres for Ageing and Data at the Newcastle Helix site. Other clients include menswear company END clothing, Mediaworks, Campus Coffee and Learning Curve Group.

To cope with demand, Scott and Jacqui have strengthened their team – interior designer Polly Dodsworth is joining the pair and their senior interior designer Joanna Bolton.

The company specialises in interior design for the workplace, healthcare and learning environments. For more information about Hypercave or Design North, go to http://www.design-north.co.uk