Updated IONIQ 5 is enhanced with a new 77.4kWh battery pack

Optional video-based digital interior and exterior mirrors

Optional Battery conditioning for enhanced charging times

UK pricing and specification to be confirmed

Leatherhead, 10 February 2022 – Hyundai will enhance its award-winning IONIQ 5 with the introduction of the 2023 model year. The updated IONIQ 5 will be available with a new 77.4kWh battery, along with several range enhancements and new features that will further improve the driving experience of its award-winning fully electric midsize CUV, including optional battery conditioning and video-based digital mirrors.

First launched in February 2021, IONIQ 5 is the first model based on Hyundai Motor Group’s first dedicated BEV platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and has proven popular with journalists and customers alike. Last year, IONIQ 5 won several industry awards, with 30 overall victories across Europe, including the prestigious Car of the Year award from Auto Express.

“IONIQ 5 has proved to be highly successful in the 12 months since its launch, both in terms of sales and brand building,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “The segment is growing increasingly competitive, and we will be offering enhanced features to defend our position as technology leader in the automotive industry.”

For the first time, the updated IONIQ 5 will be available with video-based digital interior and exterior mirrors. The Digital Centre Mirror (DCM) optimises visibility by providing an unobstructed, panoramic rear-facing view of the car. The DCM camera is installed below IONIQ 5’s rear spoiler.

Hyundai’s enhanced fully electric midsize CUV will also offer Digital Side Mirrors (DSM). Already available for Korean-spec IONIQ 5 models, this high-tech feature will be available in Europe for the first time in a Hyundai Motor Group vehicle. The DSM reduce air resistance and will provide IONIQ 5 customers with an enhanced rear view, even in bad weather.

Meanwhile, the new battery conditioning feature will enable IONIQ 5 to automatically adapt its battery temperature while travelling to ensure optimal charging conditions when reaching the charging point, improving real-life charging performance in hot or cold ambient conditions. This function activates automatically when a charging point is entered into the vehicle’s navigation system using connected routing.

Smart Frequency Dampers (SFD) will improve the response of the rear axle suspension to increase ride comfort as well as improving both body control and handling.

The 58kWh battery pack will continue to be available, with UK range prices and final specification to be confirmed. 2023 model year IONIQ 5 will be available to order from late Spring.