The new Chelsea FC home kit, featuring Hyundai as shirt sleeve sponsor, has been unveiled in Hyundai’s advertising space on the famous Piccadilly Circus screens

The new kit will be displayed on the screens throughout the day, including a full takeover of all the displays every hour

Chelsea FC will begin wearing the Nike-designed kit immediately and into the following season – Hyundai’s second of a four-season collaboration with the team

Shirt sponsorship is just one aspect of the partnership, which also included the recent ‘Home Advantage’ training videos led by Chelsea stars

High Wycombe, 1 July 2020 – As Global Automotive Partner of Chelsea FC, Hyundai will today host a takeover of its advertising space on the iconic screens of London’s Piccadilly Circus to launch the world famous Club’s all-new home kit. The kit will be worn by Chelsea FC in their remaining games of this campaign and into the next season, which will be Hyundai’s second of a four-season partnership.

At 8:00am, the Piccadilly Circus displays first light up with Chelsea stars sporting the all-new kit, including Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and women’s first team stars like Ji So-yun. The Chelsea FC kit will remain on the screens throughout the day, taking over the whole display every hour.

Featuring Hyundai logos prominently on the sleeves, the new Nike-designed home kit is worn by all Chelsea men’s, women’s and academy teams. Chelsea’s new home look is made up of the blue jersey, blue shorts and white socks. The tasteful herringbone pattern covers both the shirt and the shorts, creating a sophisticated textured effect. The jersey is framed by a deep, dark blue collar and trim on the sleeves. The trim is monogrammed with ‘CFC’. Dark blue tape runs down the sides of the torso and is embossed with the phrase, ‘The Pride of London’.

Hyundai’s sleeve sponsorship is just one aspect of a broader collaboration with Chelsea FC to encourage grassroots football in the UK. In 2019, Hyundai launched its ‘Hyundai FC’ campaign, offering eleven girls’ and boys’ teams from Under-8s to Under-16s top-level coaching sessions from Chelsea Foundation coaches, brand new kit and more Chelsea FC benefits.

Through Hyundai FC more than 200 grassroots players have benefited, however, with the UK’s lockdown in full effect earlier this year, Hyundai and Chelsea FC launched ‘Home Advantage’. This weekly series of at-home training videos featured Chelsea stars and coaches explaining drills that could be completed in open spaces or gardens, helping budding footballers to flourish all over the world.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK MD, said: “We’re delighted to be able to hand over our space at one of London’s most iconic destinations to collaboratively launch the all-new Chelsea FC home kit. It’s just the latest exciting development in what has already been an enormously fruitful partnership with the team. Our sleeve sponsorship is very much the tip of the iceberg; we will continue to work from the grassroots to the elite tiers to ensure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful game.”