Hyundai IONIQ 9: Game-changing electric SUV offers long range and next-level comfort, features and capabilities

Hyundai Motor expands its IONIQ lineup with the all-new three-row electric SUV, combining spacious design, distinctive styling and cutting-edge EV technology

Powerful, efficient performance through multiple motor configurations and a long-range battery for up to 620 km [1] WLTP-estimated range

Sleek aerodynamics with active air flaps and 800V ultra-fast charging that allows recharging from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes [2]

Spacious, versatile interior with a fully flat floor, Relaxation and Swiveling Seats [3] , and a slidable Universal Island 2.0 console^ for maximum comfort and flexibility

Exceptional cold-weather performance with an advanced HVAC system, heat pump technology and climate pre-conditioning to enhance efficiency and cabin comfort

Optimized chassis technology and calibration offers an impressive combination of body control, secure handling, and refined comfort

ANC-R tech, acoustic glass, and noise-reducing tires deliver luxury refinement; premium 14-speaker BOSE stereo offers an exceptional audio experience

IONIQ 9 on sale now in Korea; set to launch in the U.S. and Canada in the first half of 2025, with phased rollout in Europe and additional markets to follow

UK pricing and specification still to be confirmed

SEOUL, March 5, 2025 – Since its debut in November, Hyundai Motor Company’s IONIQ 9 electric SUV has been hailed as one of the most anticipated electric vehicles (EVs) of 2025. With the three-row model set to launch soon in the U.S., followed by Europe and additional markets, it’s time to get up to speed with one of the most exciting new EVs to come out this year.

Building on the award-winning Hyundai IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 — both triple winners at the World Car of the Year Awards in 2022 and 2023 respectively — the innovative IONIQ 9 three-row SUV represents Hyundai Motor’s commitment to future electrifying journeys, as part of Hyundai Motor’s vision to offer 21 EVs by 2030.

IONIQ 9 is characterized by its classy, clean and stylish design, with a premium, high-quality and beautifully executed cabin that provides a spacious, airy feeling. IONIQ 9 EV capabilities deliver strong range and class-leading charging capability.

IONIQ 9 is truly ‘Built to Belong,’ accommodating up to seven occupants in its spacious interior while providing innovative features that cater to everyone’s individual needs. IONIQ 9 is more than just transportation — it’s a space where family and friends can stay connected with the latest technology while enjoying the privacy and relaxation that makes every journey special. Whether managing busy schedules through its smart connectivity features or unwinding in its lounge-like interior, IONIQ 9 adapts to users’ dynamic lifestyles.

Maximizing comfort and convenience with innovative utilization of interior space

Lounge-like atmosphere offers exceptional roominess and innovative seating features for improved comfort and flexibility

Impressive storage means IONIQ 9 can adapt to all lifestyles easily

Up to 1,323 liters of luggage room with third row folded; 620 liters with all rows in place

IONIQ 9’s innovative interior creates a home away from home. Its lounge-like atmosphere is created through elliptical elements and calming tones, while natural light streams through the Panoramic Sunroof^. Passengers can experience exceptional roominess with ample second- and third-row space.

The flat floor accommodates flexible seating arrangements for six or seven occupants, while Relaxation Seats[4] in the first and second rows offer full recline capability with leg rests — perfect for relaxing while recharging.

Passengers can stay refreshed on extended journeys with Hyundai Motor’s first Dynamic Body Care system[5] as part of IONIQ 9’s Relaxation Seats[6]. The Dynamic Touch Massage function uses sophisticated pressure and vibration technology to stimulate blood flow and circulation, helping reduce fatigue. UK pricing and specification still to be confirmed.

In select markets, customers can further enhance IONIQ 9’s lounge-like atmosphere with innovative Swiveling Seats^ in the second row. When parked, second- and third-row passengers can face each other for greater interaction. UK pricing and specification still to be confirmed.

IONIQ 9’s slidable Universal Island 2.0 console^ revolutionizes interior accessibility with its walk-through front-row arrangement. Bidirectional armrests open from both the front and rear, allowing easy access from the second row, while the entire console can slide up to 190 mm, delivering storage flexibility. IONIQ 9 offers convenient storage solutions, with 5.6 liters in the upper tray and 12.6 liters in the lower sliding tray.

IONIQ 9’s generous luggage capacity further enhances usability. The rear cargo area accommodates up to 1,323 liters with the third-row seats folded — enough room for four golf bags and four Boston bags — or 620 liters[7] with all rows in place. The front trunk offers additional storage of up to 88 liters in RWD models and 52 liters in AWD models, suitable for storing charging cables, for example.

Providing optimal comfort and energy conservation with an advanced HVAC system

Advanced HVAC system ensures optimum efficiency to maximize range in all conditions

Second and third-row climate control functions ensure impressive comfort for all passengers

Cutting-edge EV route planner optimizes routing and charging schedules

IONIQ 9’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system demonstrates exceptional efficiency even in very cold weather conditions thanks to Hyundai Motor’s advanced engineering innovations. The system features a heat pump that recycles waste heat, ensuring that energy is utilized efficiently to maintain a comfortable cabin temperature without drawing heavily from the battery.

Additionally, the pre-conditioning ventilation system allows drivers to warm up the cabin remotely before setting off, enhancing comfort and optimizing energy use. This ensures a pleasant interior environment and consistent driving range even in low temperatures.

IONIQ 9 has been engineered to maximize energy efficiency while utilizing the vehicle’s climate control to maintain an optimal interior temperature of 22°C. The car intelligently adjusts to both external and internal temperature variations, ensuring minimal energy consumption while delivering exceptional comfort. This system enables IONIQ 9 to travel over 400 km[8] even with the heaters on at exterior temperatures as low as -7°C (19.4°F), as certified by Korea’s Ministry of Environment.

The key to the HVAC system’s efficiency is the introduction of a rear-row HVAC setup for the second and third rows. This system operates independently for front and rear seating areas. When the rear seats are unoccupied, the system can be deactivated to reduce unnecessary energy consumption, further optimizing driving range. This innovative approach, combined with a slim cockpit design and compact HVAC components, minimizes in-cabin space usage while maximizing energy savings.

IONIQ 9 is also equipped with a cutting-edge EV route planner that utilizes real-time data to optimize routing and charging schedules. By considering external and internal conditions, as well as battery temperature, this innovative feature ensures an efficient travel experience.

By integrating these advanced HVAC technologies, IONIQ 9 ensures reliable, efficient performance in cold climates, addressing the challenges of both interior comfort and battery energy conservation.

Advanced performance, long range and rapid charging capabilities

Up to 620 km of range (WLPT est.); all models powered by a 110.3 kWh long-range battery

IONIQ 9 achieves 0-100 km/h in a best of 5.2 seconds; three motor configurations available

Active air flap (AAF) technology delivers ultra-low drag coefficient to just 0.259 Cd

10-80% recharge in just 24 minutes using a 350 kW charger; V2L capability included

IONIQ 9 is built on Hyundai Motor’s groundbreaking E-GMP architecture, featuring an enhanced power electronics (PE) system that gives drivers confidence on any terrain through its optimized gear ratio for hill climbing and advanced two-stage inverter for improved efficiency.

This innovative platform delivers what matters most to IONIQ 9 users: exceptional range from its high-capacity battery, a flat floor that maximizes interior space for both passengers and luggage, and outstanding safety through its robust body structure engineered for optimal collision protection.

The EV’s advanced floor-mounted NCM lithium-ion battery offers 110.3 kWh of system energy. The Long-Range RWD model offers easily accessible power thanks to its 160 kW rear motor, while the Long-Range AWD adds a 70 kW front motor for extra performance. For maximum output, the Performance AWD models boasts powerful 160 kW motors on both the front and rear[9] axles.

All variants deliver confidence-inspiring performance. The Performance AWD model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds[10], while the Long-Range AWD variant takes 6.7 seconds[11]. The Long-Range RWD achieves this in 9.4 seconds[12]. For safe passing maneuvers, the Performance model accelerates from 80 to 120 km/h in 3.4 seconds, the Long-Range AWD in 4.8 seconds, and the Long-Range RWD in 6.8 seconds. UK pricing and specification still to be confirmed.

The Long-Range RWD model with 19-inch wheels achieves an impressive WLTP-estimated range of 620 km, with energy consumption of just 194 Wh/km[13], enabling customers to focus on the journey rather than charging stops thanks to IONIQ 9’s low drag coefficient of 0.259 Cd (with digital side mirrors[14]), advanced platform and battery technologies. UK pricing and specification still to be confirmed.

Energy efficiency is further enhanced by smoothing and balancing airflow under the vehicle’s body, as well as achieving reduced wheel and tire resistance. A new dual-motion active air flap (AAF) system has been applied for the first time, designed to enhance aerodynamic efficiency by allowing cooling air for the drive system and battery to flow through only when necessary. When this level of cooling is not required, the flaps close to minimize air resistance.

IONIQ 9’s dual-motion active air flaps feature an innovative operating mechanism that significantly reduces the space difference between the flap positions. By transitioning from the traditional rotational movement to a combination of straight movement and rotation, the new mechanism eliminates even minor gaps that could disrupt airflow. This not only improves aerodynamic performance but also ensures a smoother, sleeker appearance when the flaps are closed.

Other aerodynamically optimized solutions on IONIQ 9 include a 3D-shaped underbody cover, aerodynamic wheel designs and hidden antennas.

IONIQ 9 makes charging convenient, replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes using a 350 kW charger. Plus, the vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability and versatile 400V/800V multi-charging flexibility make EV life easier than ever.

Luxurious and revised driving experience

Optimized chassis delivers impressive balance of body control, secure handling and comfort

ANC-R active noise cancelling technology, acoustic glass, triple door seals and noise reducing tires ensure luxury levels of refinement on the move

Premium 14-speak BOSE stereo and e-Active Sound Tech deliver premium experience

IONIQ 9 delivers a luxurious and refined driving experience thanks to its smooth and comfortable ride. Its suspension has been specially designed for electric SUVs, featuring a MacPherson multi-link front and multi-link rear setup, self-leveling dampers and hydro-bushing that offers a plush ride.

IONIQ 9 delivers stable, confidence-inspiring handling, featuring light yet precise steering. The vehicle’s size doesn’t compromise its ability to navigate corners, showcasing impressive grip and body control, keeping body roll to a minimum. Acceleration is progressive, offering strong initial boost with smooth, relaxing performance at higher speeds.

The Chassis Domain Control Unit elevates IONIQ 9’s driving dynamics with features such as dynamic torque vectoring for precision handling, and lateral wind stability control for smoother highway driving. Whether navigating city streets or off-road paths, the Terrain Traction Control System and AI-powered Auto Terrain Mode automatically adapt to any surface for optimal performance.

Inside, IONIQ 9’s cabin is a haven of tranquility, thanks to the triple door seals, acoustic glass, sound-absorbing tires and Active Noise Control-Road (ANC-R) technology^. These features effectively suppress wind and road noise, particularly at highway speeds, resulting in high praise for refinement. The paddle shifter-operated regenerative braking system is user-friendly and adds another element of driver engagement.

ANC-R technology not only minimizes road noise inside but also ensures crystal-clear sound quality, even at high speeds. This is particularly evident through the optional premium BOSE 14-speaker sound system, which delivers a concert hall-like experience for passengers. The advanced system supports 5.1-channel surround sound, immersing the cabin in rich, multidimensional audio.

Hyundai Motor’s e-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) technology enhances the experience by introducing virtual driving sounds tailored specifically for IONIQ 9, offering a range of themes — from a cozy ambiance to nature-inspired tones. With cutting-edge BOSE features, this system makes IONIQ 9’s cabin feel like a space for personalized audio.

IONIQ 9 advanced convenience features

Cutting-edge technology delivers maximum convenience

Impressive towing capacity further enhances IONIQ 9’s flexibility

Safety is a top priority with an impressive level of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

IONIQ 9 simplifies the driving experience with innovative, user-friendly technology, such as the panoramic curved display, which features a 12.3-inch cluster and a 12.3-inch integrated monitor. The SUV’s start button is integrated seamlessly into the column-mounted shift-by-wire system, offering effortless control. The enhanced braking system delivers dependable stopping power, while haptic feedback provides additional safety when reversing.

IONIQ 9 also offers remarkable towing capabilities. Its intelligent trailer mode optimizes range predictions based on trailer weight and maintains a fixed 50:50 front-to-rear motor torque distribution ratio on AWD for optimal performance.

Safety and visibility are core IONIQ 9 attributes thanks to IONIQ’s signature Parametric Pixel lamps, featuring advanced cube projection headlights and an intelligent front-lighting system (IFS)^. This technology enhances nighttime visibility while preventing glare for oncoming traffic, while the full LED combination rear lamps and illuminated door handles ensure maximum visibility in any conditions.

Driving is stress-free with Hyundai Motor’s state-of-the-art Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which work seamlessly to prevent accidents and enhance convenience. These systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Rear Occupant Alert, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), High Beam Assist (HBA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), and Parking Distance Warning (PDW), providing peace of mind for every journey.

Harnessing EV-centric features for an enhanced experience

EV-focused features, including an advanced route planner, an AI Assistant, Features on Demand for ultimate customization and Remote Smart Parking Assist, deliver a game-changing user experience and vehicle interaction

OTA update capability, Digital Key and wireless smartphone charging

Six high-output USB-C ports to keep tech charged on the move

IONIQ 9 provides EV owners with thoughtful innovations to make life easier, including a sophisticated EV Route Planner, improved battery reliability, enhanced torque control display, and comprehensive energy reporting to keep journeys smooth and worry-free.

Drivers can stay easily informed about IONIQ 9’s energy status with intuitive green dots^ on the steering wheel. Hyundai Motor’s AI Assistant^ brings smart home convenience to the car and is activated by a simple button press or a wake-up command such as ‘Hey Hyundai.’ The technology features easy-to-read status indicators that help driver and passengers stay connected and in control.

Customers can personalize their vehicle with Hyundai Motor’s innovative Features on Demand (FoD) service. This includes purchasing digital upgrades from the online store to enhance IONIQ 9’s capability, with customizable lighting patterns, entertainment options^ including Amazon Music and Soundcloud, and display themes to customize the cluster design.

The Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) 2^ enhances parking convenience by enabling remote vehicle maneuvering. Utilizing wide-angle cameras and ultrasonic sensors, RSPA detects available parking spaces and controls steering, acceleration, deceleration, and gear shifting. The system also features automatic braking to prevent collisions with obstacles.

RSPA provides both in-vehicle Smart Parking/Exit functionality and out-of-vehicle Remote Parking and Operation. Enhanced parking assistance modes include perpendicular, parallel, and diagonal reverse parking, all utilizing parking line recognition. The system incorporates parking slot line image recognition technology to enhance the accuracy of vehicle parking and obstacle avoidance.

Additionally, customers can keep connected and informed with Bluelink® Connected Car Services^, offering convenient online voice recognition and real-time road condition updates, as well as vehicle diagnostics.

IONIQ 9 offers the ability to stay current with the latest features through wireless over-the-air (OTA) software updates. It also offers convenient access with the Digital Key^ function, while a smart wireless charger with rubberized pad and cooling fan keeps devices secure and cool during charging.

The SUV comes equipped with a unique feature for charging personal electronic devices, featuring six USB-C ports that can deliver 100 W of power^ when using a Hyundai-branded cable. The system draws directly from the high-voltage battery when high-output mode is activated. This provides enough power to charge a laptop without needing its 110-volt adapter. When not in high-output mode, these ports provide 27 W of power.

An innovative UV-C sterilizer^ features a multi-tray design perfect for sanitizing everyday items like phones, wallets and masks, addressing health and hygiene priorities.

Specifications Hyundai IONIQ 9 Dimensions Length 5,060 mm Width 1,980 mm Height 1,790 mm Wheelbase 3,130 mm High-voltage battery pack energy 110.3 kWh Motor output Long-Range RWD Up to 160 kW rear (350 Nm) AWD Up to 70 kW front (255 Nm) / 160 kW rear (350 Nm) Performance AWD Up to 160 kW front (350 Nm) / 160 kW rear (350 Nm) 0-100 km/h Performance AWD 5.2 sec. (with 21-inch wheels) 0-60 mph 4.9 sec. (with 21-inch wheels) Top speed Long-Range AWD 200 km/h / 124 mph Performance AWD 10-80% fast charging 24 minutes with 350 kW charger under optimal conditions Tires 255/60R19 (19″), 275/50R20 (20″) 285/45R21 (21″) Projected max driving range (WLTP) 620 km (Long-Range RWD with 19-inch wheels) Projected max driving range (EPA) 335 miles (Long-Range RWD with 19-inch wheels) Exterior colors NEW: Sunset Brown Pearl, Celadon Gray Matte/Metallic, Ionosphere Green Pearl ALSO: Abyss Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Gray Matte/Metallic, Biophilic Blue Pearl, Gravity Gold Matte, Atlas White Matte (US only), Snow White Pearl (US only), Cyber Gray Metallic (US only), Electronic Gray Matte (US only), Ultimate Red Metallic (US only), Cosmic Blue Pearl (US only), Sage Silver Matte (US only) Interior colors Obsidian Black, Obsidian Black + Dove Gray (two-tone), Dark Teal + Dove Gray (two-tone), Mud Gray + Creamy Beige (two-tone) (Korea and US), Cognac Brown + Creamy Beige (two-tone) (Korea only), Dark Wine+Dove Gray (EU and Canada), Dark Pebble Gray (US only)

* Vehicle specifications and features may vary depending on country/region and are subject to change without notice.

