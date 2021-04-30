Hyundai Motor entered a strategic partnership with Uber in Europe

Through this partnership, Hyundai offers Uber drivers discounted access to its IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric models

The goal of this cooperation is to increase adoption of electric vehicles and expansion of charging infrastructure across major European cities

Offenbach, 8 April 2020 – Hyundai Motor entered a strategic partnership with Uber, with the aim of electrifying its mobility services in Europe. Hyundai provides Uber’s partner drivers with discounted access to thousands of Kona Electrics and IONIQ Electrics for drivers using the Uber app. These include the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands.

The agreement between the companies was revealed based on Uber’s announcement that it plans to become a zero-emission mobility platform by 2030. By 2025, 50 per cent of the total aggregated kilometres of Uber rides across seven European capitals will be driven by electric vehicles. These cities (Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Madrid, and Paris) will make up 80 per cent of Uber’s European business by the end of 2021. As part of this pledge, customers will be able to select the option of riding in a zero-emission vehicle when booking their trip.

“Through this exciting partnership, we will utilise our leadership in electro-mobility to help Uber’s partner drivers make the switch to BEVs and help electrify their customers’ journeys in Europe,” says Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe. “This agreement also gives Hyundai the opportunity to showcase the benefits of our IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric models to an even wider range of people, as well as contribute to decarbonisation efforts in major cities across Europe.”

“We are advancing the electrification of our platform across Europe through a new strategic partnership with Hyundai, making it easier and more affordable for drivers to switch to one of Hyundai’s leading electric models,” says Anabel Diaz, Regional Manager for EMEA, Uber. “With our responsibilities to drivers, riders and cities in mind, we have made a series of ambitious commitments to support drivers switch to electric vehicles, and this partnership will enable us to continue this momentum. Professional drivers such as those on the Uber app will be the early mass adopters of electric vehicles, which will help to drive the mass market in the years to come.”

The two companies will explore how working together can accelerate the adoption of Hyundai BEVs and electric vehicle infrastructure in European cities. Partner drivers on the Uber App will be offered access to the IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric, as well as future BEVs from Hyundai.

In the future, Hyundai and Uber intend to launch joint marketing and education plans to promote electric cars and their associated benefits to Uber’s partner drivers, as well as to offer test drives to allow drivers to experience zero-emissions vehicles first-hand.

Electro-mobility at Hyundai

With the development of electrified models such as the IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric, Hyundai Motor has established itself as a frontrunner in the field of electro-mobility. The company aims to sell over 670,000 zero-emissions vehicles annually and to be among the top three EV manufacturers globally by 2025. Today, Hyundai already offers the most diversified range of electrified powertrains on the market.