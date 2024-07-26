ID. Buzz GTX and LWB UK specifications announced

High-performance GTX and even more spacious LWB (long wheelbase) models join the ID. Buzz line-up

GTX features 340PS twin motor layout

LWB version is even roomier and packs 86kWh battery for range of up to 291 miles

Prices for LWB seven-seater model start at £59,545 ‘on the road’ with deliveries to start later in 2024; GTX pricing to be released soon

Milton Keynes, UK (27 June, 2024) – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has today announced specifications for the new ID. Buzz GTX and ID. Buzz LWB (long wheelbase) variants. Due in retailers and for delivery to customers later in 2024, prices for the LWB version start at £59,545. Full pricing for the GTX will be released in due course.

The high-performance ID. Buzz GTX and even more spacious ID. Buzz LWB are the latest additions to the critically acclaimed ID. Buzz line-up. The GTX will be the most powerful ID. Buzz, while the LWB models provide a longer wheelbase for increased luggage capacity, a standard seven-seat layout and a larger 86kWh battery for even greater range.

The 86kWh ID. Buzz Life LWB 286PS starts at £59,545 ‘on the road’ and features a WLTP combined range of 291 miles. The 86kWh ID. Buzz Style 286PS is priced from £64,345 and has a WLTP combined range of 286 miles. Both LWB models feature the same 286PS single motor as the normal wheelbase versions.

ID. Buzz GTX

Available in the UK with 79kWh standard wheelbase, the ID. Buzz GTX is the high-performance flagship of the range. Powered by two electric motors providing four-wheel drive and a combined output of 340PS, the GTX is capable of 0-62mph in just 6.1 seconds.

The ID. Buzz GTX with normal wheelbase is available with five seats featuring a 40:60 split three-seat bench in the second row, or as a six-seater with two individual seats each in the second and third rows.

Externally, the dynamic and distinctive ID. Buzz GTX is identified by a unique front bumper treatment, plus a gloss black finish for the bespoke honeycomb grille design, the new side air guide elements, the GTX lettering and the exterior door mirror housings.

In addition, the exclusive GTX Black 21” ‘Townsville’ alloy wheel is standard equipment for the ID. Buzz GTX. The range of GTX wheel rims is also supplemented by an additional new 21-inch alloy wheel. A new Cherry Red solid paint finish is exclusive to ID. Buzz GTX, which can be specified with Mono Silver metallic as a two-tone paint finish.

Inside, dark tones underline the sporty character of the most powerful ID. Buzz, which is equipped with a black headliner. In addition, the seats feature a unique GTX design that’s enhanced by black ArtVelours Eco microfleece with a new diamond pattern as well as red contrasting seams and red piping. Red cross-stitching is used on the multifunction steering wheel, which is refined by a flash of red trim on its centre and chrome GTX lettering.

ID. Buzz LWB

At almost five metres long and with seating for up to seven, ID. Buzz LWB is perfectly prepared for every adventure. Not only does the increased length create even more space for luggage, it allows for the installation of a bigger 86kWh battery for an even greater range. As with the normal wheelbase ID. Buzz, a seven-seat layout delivers exceptional family-friendly flexibility. Five- and six-seat configurations are available as an option, while on seven-seat models the third row can be removed completely.

ID. Buzz LWB measures 4,962 mm in length, compared to 4,712 mm for the normal wheelbase version. The increased length has been achieved by stretching the wheelbase from 2,989 to 3,239 mm. This additional 250 mm has been added to the wheelbase and the sliding rear doors, which have been widened by 192 mm for enhanced access. Both models are 1,985 mm wide without exterior mirrors, and are up to 1,927 mm high, depending on the equipment.

In the five-seater configuration, ID. Buzz LWB offers luggage compartment volume of 1,340 litres, compared to 1,121 litres in the normal wheelbase model. With the second and third row seats folded, ID. Buzz LWB provides a cavernous 2,469 litres of carrying capacity, perfect for carrying paragliders, bikes and surfboards. Even with seven people on board, the ID. Buzz LWB has a generous 306 litres of space behind the third seat row.

ID. Buzz LWB Life features a generous level of standard equipment, including:

19″ “Tilburg” bi-colour alloy wheels

LED headlights with LED rear combination lights

Illuminated door handle recesses

Dark tinted rear windows

Sliding rear door on the left and right

Discover Pro’ navigation system with 12.9″ colour touchscreen

App-Connect including App-Connect Wireless for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Two USB-C ports in dashboard, one USB-C charging socket in front passenger area, and four USB-C charging sockets in rear

2-zone Climatronic with enhanced air filter and stationary air conditioning

Heated front seats

Heated, leatherette wrapped multifunction steering wheel with touch control

Split folding rear seat bench (60:40)

‘Buzz box’ – removable centre console with storage compartments and mounting points in floor between front seats

Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring

Adaptive Cruise Control ACC Stop & Go with speed limiter

Area view camera

Park Assist Plus incl. Park Distance Control

Dynamic Road Sign Display

10-colour ambient lighting, and footwell lighting in front and rear

11 kW AC charging power

Charging cable mode 3

In addition, ID. Buzz LWB Style trim adds:

20″ “Solna” bi-colour alloy wheels

IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights with automatic headlight control, poor weather light, entry lighting

LED rear combination lights with dynamic turn signal

Power sliding doors left & right with Easy Open and Easy Close with power sliding windows in second row

Power tailgate (opening/closing) with Easy Open and Easy Close

Multi-flex board (brings the boot space to height of seats when folded flat)

Pedals in stainless steel, with play and pause symbols

Head up display

Harman Kardon Premium sound system

ID. Buzz GTX adds to Style specification with:

21″ “Townsville” black alloy wheels

Exclusive GTX grille

Panoramic glass roof – electrically dimmable

30-color ambient lighting

Power seats in front with memory feature and driver seat with Smart Comfort entry aid

Black Artvelour ECO microfleece seat upholstery with red stitching detail and GTX design

Leather-wrapped, heated multifunction steering wheel

For more information on the ID. Buzz range and the rest of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles line-up, visit: www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.