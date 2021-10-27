A WORLD-LEADING compound semiconductors company is staging a series of jobs fairs as it launches a major expansion of its North-East plant.

II-VI Incorporated, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, manufactures radio-frequency (RF) electronics and optoelectronics for high-technology applications in communications, sensing, and aerospace & defence.

The new recruitment drive comes after II-VI (pronounced two-six), which has its headquarters in Pennsylvania and a site at Newton Aycliffe, announced an investment in its III-V compound semiconductor technology platform in the UK to sustain long-term growth and secure its global position as a market leader.

Ian Croston, the newly appointed general manager of the Newton Aycliffe site, said: “Our goal is to more than double the existing workforce in all areas of the business, so these are exciting times for the company.”

The business has vacancies for operators, supervisors, maintenance engineers, and process engineers, as well as opportunities in human resources, IT, facilities, and health and safety. In particular, it is looking for people with specific semiconductor manufacturing experience.

Three job fairs are to be held in the North-East: at St James’ Park, Newcastle, on November 3; Redworth Hall Hotel, near Newton Aycliffe, on November 5; and Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield, on November 10. Interested candidates are encouraged to bring their CVs and be ready to participate in interviews.

Mr Croston, who has a wealth of experience in the sector, also said: “We aspire for our factory in Newton Aycliffe to be the best place to work in this area. People are our priority, and building an inspired workforce capable of meeting the demands of our customers is key to our success.”

Further, he added: “This series of recruitment fairs is a crucial part of our hiring strategy. We want to meet great people who are keen to join us on this exciting phase of our journey. Our message is – come and meet us and find out about the great opportunities on offer.”

Jason McMonagle, Senior Director of Operations at II-VI, has described the expansion as “a real vote of confidence” in the Newton Aycliffe site, which was acquired four years ago as part of the company’s strategy to scale up its compound semiconductor technology platforms and global manufacturing operations.

II-VI’s 310,000 square feet fabrication plant at Newton Aycliffe features advanced manufacturing and development facilities. The company also has facilities worldwide for research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution.