The concept of transmitting video along with sound when calling somebody appeared in 1870. Since then, such technology has undergone many changes and, over time, has become available as well as incredibly popular worldwide. For example, according to BSG, in 2020, about 70% of executives of various companies applied video communication for business purposes (holding training, meetings, etc.).

One of the most significant factors when choosing a video conferencing platform is user-friendliness. Among the popular services in the UK and even worldwide, consumers praise iMind. It’s because the platform has a simple interface. Under the iMind reviews, all the buttons and sections of the service’s window are in prominent places. Moreover, the platform excels in its smooth operation as well as loads of helpful functions.

The Primary Motivations for People Selecting iMind

The service is perfect, e. g., for making an essential business call, holding a conference, or organising a meeting. Also, people often use the platform for ordinary conversations with friends and relatives. The consumers choose iMind.com because of the service:

Is simple to use – interlocutors just should follow the link that the room administrator resets to join the conference. Allows weeding out unforgiven guests – before connecting to the conference, the platform asks the newcomer for a photo.

The features above make iMind a suitable video conferencing tool for companies that care about their privacy. And ordinary consumers choose the service due to high-quality communication from anywhere on the Internet.

What Capabilities Does iMind Have?

The platform proposes many helpful functions. In addition, there is a comprehensive FAQ section on the website. Thus, the visitors may get a full description of each function. Almost all the options are free. Among the iMind capabilities, it’s worth noting:

Noise suppression – the option helps each conference participant to hear the interlocutors even if their environment is busting clearly. Screen sharing – this feature helps to conduct business meetings or negotiations effectively. Adjusting the volume of conference members. Speaker auto-detection – this option helps to control the conference’s progress. Recording of negotiations – pro users can even simultaneously record meetings in different rooms. Ability to use emojis to show emotions during a conversation.

Furthermore, iMind offers an online chat for Pro subscribers. They can send text messages, various files, and much more here. An excellent solution would be to apply this chat for business meetings.

Key Benefits of the iMind Conferencing Platform

The service enables its users to talk in HD sound and video. The other advantages are:

No passwords. Visitors may log in by applying a one-time key sent to their emails. Current calls, as well as personal information of each conference participant, are defended by DTLS together with 256-bit AES encryption certificates. Ability to log into the site by applying Google, Apple, and Microsoft accounts or email.

Nay, the option of simultaneous displaying up to 12 screens is worth noting. The maximum number of displays depends on the current subscription’s variant.

What Is iMind Plan Best to Choose?

The service managers offer their customers the four following subscription types:

Free – this plan proposes, e. g., unlimited cloud storage and group meetings for up to 24 hours. It’s a great variant for personal conversations. Pro – here, the customers, for example, may create an unlimited number of rooms and manage as many as 99 licences together with user rights. Business – the subscription offers, e. g., personal subdomain. It’s a perfect choice for small companies. Enterprise – this plan includes, for example, infrastructure load monitoring and priority 24/7 support. Such a subscription would be suitable for huge companies.

The iMind management frequently organises various promotions for its clients. Consumers can get discounts on the platform’s services within such incentive events.

Customer Reviews about iMind

Consumers highly appreciate the service. The platform customers note stable operation, ease of use, affordable prices for subscriptions, and much more. The iMind reviews by clients from the United Kingdom as well as many other countries may be read, for example, at the link.

So, the described platform is a perfect choice for consumers with any needs. The service proposes a few tariff plans. Thus, customers with various financial possibilities can select the best one. Additionally, most of the iMind functions are chargeless. Thus, the platform is suitable even for students.