A North Tyneside based nutritional company is riding on the crest of a wave after recruiting a world-renowned expert to take its growth to the next level.

Mario Patrocollo has joined Seaweed & Co as a Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Board and shareholder to drive the next phase of growth for the natural health and nutrition company. He remains adviser to the co-COO of Walgreen Boots Alliance, alongside other positions.

Mario, who has incredible experience in the pharmaceutical and nutritional sector and has experience of managing and developing large global businesses at the highest levels, will help Seaweed & Co to realise its ambitions in the pharma and nutra sectors.

Seaweed is a global industry worth more than $6billion, projected to pass $65billion by 2026, according to Global Market Insights. The UN Global Impacts 2020 Seaweed Manifesto and its March 2021 Seaweed Revolution webinar states that “seaweed has the potential to contribute to many of the solutions for a more sustainable world.”

With sustainable harvesting from the pristine waters of the Scottish Outer Hebrides, Seaweed & Co intends to capitalise on the growth in the high value natural health and nutrition markets, through its PureSea range of seaweed ingredients and Doctor Seaweed’s Weed & Wonderful consumer products.

Seaweed & Co, which is based in Whitley Bay and has production on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland, currently supplies PureSea ingredients to international clients such as PepsiCo, and their Doctor Seaweed’s Weed & Wonderful range is sold in Boots, Holland & Barrett, Amazon and QVC.

Leading law firm for businesses, Newcastle based Muckle LLP, provided legal and structuring advice to the company and board surrounding the appointment of Mario, having previously advised Seaweed & Co on its last round of investment and board appointments in 2017. Senior Associate Amy Wanless, who heads up the Corporate Services team and acted for Seaweed & Co on the previous shareholder arrangements in 2017, led the negotiations assisted by Trainee Solicitor Georgia Sproat.

Founder and Managing Director Dr Craig Rose – aka Doctor Seaweed – aims to educate manufacturers, customers and consumers on the unrivalled health and nutritional benefits of seaweed. Dr Rose, a marine biologist, is on the Management Group of the Scottish Seaweed Industry Association, adviser to the British Psychological Society’s Applied Algae Group, PhD Supervisor at Newcastle University and guest member of the School of Marine Science.

Dr Rose said: “We are delighted to welcome Mario to the team at a time when we are expanding into new product sectors and new geographic areas. His experience in pharmaceuticals, OTC and FCMG is second to none and he has worked with companies from fast-growing start-up challengers to multi-nationals at the highest strategic levels.

“His appointment will help us to take advantage of the enormous potential of seaward and position us as market leader across the globe.

“We are incredibly excited to have such a globally experienced person such as Mario involved, and it is a privilege to be able to learn from his phenomenal experience and expertise that he will undoubtedly bring to the team.”

“Amy and the Muckle team were super responsive dealing with helping us achieve the desired structure, providing both legal and strategic advice in an efficient and effective manner. Georgia’s efforts in ensuring we were able to secure signed documents in a tight timeframe were fantastic and much appreciated.”

Mario Patrocollo said: “It’s a real delight to be joining Seaweed & Co as Board Chairman and Non- Executive Director and I am looking forward to driving the future company’s growth plans over the next few years.

“I was impressed by the team’s passion, innovation and sustainable way of working and I am confident that together we will be able to carve out a healthy market share of this booming global industry.”

Amy Wanless from Muckle LLP said: “As a North East law firm which prides itself on building client relationships with growing businesses of all sizes, we’re delighted to continue our journey with Seaweed & Co with this fantastic appointment. We’re in no doubt that with Mario’s expertise and experience that this innovative, sustainable, forward-thinking company will go from strength to strength and conquer new markets in what is a fast growing, high value sector.”