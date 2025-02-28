Innovative Retail Scholarship launched by University of Sunderland Chancellor

The Chancellor of the University of Sunderland has launched a new scholarship, giving students access to transformative opportunities that will kickstart careers in retail.

Leanne Cahill, university alumna and CEO of national retailer Bravissimo, has launched The Futures Fund: Chancellor’s Scholarship. It offers a comprehensive package of financial assistance, industry internships, professional training and mentoring to break into the retail industry.

After starting her career on the shopfloor as a Marks & Spencer management trainee, Leanne has held a range of roles at Legal & General, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Travelex. She joined Bravissimo in October 2017 as finance director, becoming Chief Executive Officer in December 2020.

Leanne made the decision to create the scholarship after spending time with students. She explains: “I was born in Sunderland, I graduated from the University in 2000 and had the honour of becoming Chancellor in 2023.

“I’ve seen in action how this University produces confident, work-ready graduates who have the skills we need to grow our economy.

“I’ve been inspired to fund a new retail scholarship that includes mentoring opportunities from industry leaders.

“The scholarship will give students a unique insight into the breadth of roles and opportunities available in one of the UK’s most important sectors and equip them with the skills they need to make their mark.”

The Futures Fund provides transformative opportunities for students to enhance their careers which funded through the generous donations of alumni and supporters.

The Chancellor’s Scholarship, facilitated by the University’s Centre for Graduate Prospects, will tap into the retail industries’ need for graduate managers, offering students experience in a range of roles, from merchandising and marketing to operations and management.

Alongside their degree, recipients of the Chancellor’s Scholarship will receive a £5,000 bursary to help fund their studies, a paid summer internship, a work-shadowing experience at Bravissimo HQ and a dedicated industry mentor.

Students will also gain a fully funded customer service qualification from the Institute of Customer Service and additional funding for extra training and opportunities.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive at the University, said: “We’re delighted to be able to work with Leanne to offer this incredible opportunity to our students.

“Retail is an exciting, varied and expanding sector with a wide range of career opportunities in Sunderland and beyond.

“The fast-moving retail sector in the UK is critical to the economy. This scholarship demonstrates our professions-facing ethos, producing work-ready graduates with the skills needed to grow our economy.”

Current students, studying at both Sunderland and London campuses can apply for this scholarship and can find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/scholarships-discounts-and-specialised-grants/current-students/

The Chancellor of the University of Sunderland has launched a new scholarship, giving students access to transformative opportunities that will kickstart careers in retail.

Leanne Cahill, university alumna and CEO of national retailer Bravissimo, has launched The Futures Fund: Chancellor’s Scholarship. It offers a comprehensive package of financial assistance, industry internships, professional training and mentoring to break into the retail industry.

After starting her career on the shopfloor as a Marks & Spencer management trainee, Leanne has held a range of roles at Legal & General, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Travelex. She joined Bravissimo in October 2017 as finance director, becoming Chief Executive Officer in December 2020.

Leanne made the decision to create the scholarship after spending time with students. She explains: “I was born in Sunderland, I graduated from the University in 2000 and had the honour of becoming Chancellor in 2023.

“I’ve seen in action how this University produces confident, work-ready graduates who have the skills we need to grow our economy.

“I’ve been inspired to fund a new retail scholarship that includes mentoring opportunities from industry leaders.

“The scholarship will give students a unique insight into the breadth of roles and opportunities available in one of the UK’s most important sectors and equip them with the skills they need to make their mark.”

The Futures Fund provides transformative opportunities for students to enhance their careers which funded through the generous donations of alumni and supporters.

The Chancellor’s Scholarship, facilitated by the University’s Centre for Graduate Prospects, will tap into the retail industries’ need for graduate managers, offering students experience in a range of roles, from merchandising and marketing to operations and management.

Alongside their degree, recipients of the Chancellor’s Scholarship will receive a £5,000 bursary to help fund their studies, a paid summer internship, a work-shadowing experience at Bravissimo HQ and a dedicated industry mentor.

Students will also gain a fully funded customer service qualification from the Institute of Customer Service and additional funding for extra training and opportunities.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive at the University, said: “We’re delighted to be able to work with Leanne to offer this incredible opportunity to our students.

“Retail is an exciting, varied and expanding sector with a wide range of career opportunities in Sunderland and beyond.

“The fast-moving retail sector in the UK is critical to the economy. This scholarship demonstrates our professions-facing ethos, producing work-ready graduates with the skills needed to grow our economy.”

Current students, studying at both Sunderland and London campuses can apply for this scholarship and can find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/scholarships-discounts-and-specialised-grants/current-students/