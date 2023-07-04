Intasite Expands Blue Chip Client Base

Intasite, a leading provider of innovative workplace safety solutions for high hazard industries, has won a raft of major new clients for its cutting-edge health and safety induction platform.

Budweiser brewer AB InBev, SSE plc, Hitachi Energy, SeAH Wind and CityFibre have joined the growing list of companies, which are collaborating with Intasite to develop safety induction processes and create safer working environments.

The blue-chip contract wins will further bolster the number of inductions carried out through Intasite’s platform, which in the last year facilitated more than 100,000.

These new clients will join Intasite’s already extensive list of users including PD Ports, Sembcorp Energy UK, EDF Renewables and Navigator Terminals.

Intasite collaborates with organisations to create bespoke and engaging onboarding experiences that align with specific safety requirements and industry standards.

The platform expedites the site access experience for visitors, staff and contractors by providing comprehensive and interactive safety induction modules, which can be completed from any desktop or mobile device in advance of their visit.

It also offers a range of features, including contractor and supplier management, safety briefings, language translations and integration with access control for heightened security.

Intasite also has an in-house production team, who specialise in health and safety induction videos, and can produce, film and edit bespoke induction content.

The recent partnerships with widely recognised businesses demonstrate Intasite’s growing presence in UK industry and its commitment to serving diverse sectors in providing an effective and user-friendly health and safety induction solution.

By digitising and streamlining the induction process, Intasite enables organisations to enhance employee engagement and comprehension, reduce compliance risks, and reinforce a culture of safety from day one.

Danielle Croce, Director at Intasite, said: “We are delighted to welcome AB InBev, SSE Plc, Hitachi Energy, and CityFibre to our growing family of clients.

“By choosing our health and safety induction tool, these organisations have showcased their commitment to prioritising employee well-being and fostering a culture of safety. We look forward to supporting them in their journey towards maintaining secure and thriving work environments.”

Luftar Krasniqi, Project HSE Manager, Hitachi Energy: “In close collaboration with Intasite, we have managed to modernise our induction process, with security and individual well-being at its core. In addition to its site personnel, this system assists our sites in encouraging employees to adopt safe practices.

“It also removes the administrative burden by digitising and centralising records so we can track progress, and maintain records of training completion, ensuring consistency and efficiency across multiple sites.”

