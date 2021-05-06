STRYKKTM Ready to Drink

Distilled and bottled in the UK, STRYKK is a London based non-alcoholic spirits brand featuring an impressive range of the highest quality alternative alcohol options. STRYKK introduces their much anticipated STRYKK Ready to Drink cans, tapping into the most popular spirit mixer

combinations with none of the alcohol – and keeping you proper fit at the same time at just 18 calories per can.

One 250ml 0.5% ABV can of STRYKK Ready to Drink contains 0g of sugar in addition to being vegan and gluten free, making STRYKK Ready to Drink one of the healthiest non-alc alternatives currently available on

the market.

The new STRYKK Ready to Drink cans is a spirit-mixer alternative offering two of the most popular spirit mixer flavours; NOT G*N & TONIC and NOT R*M & COKE. Similar to STRYKK’s signature and very popular

distilled non-alcoholic spirit 70cl bottles, the new STRYKK Ready to Drink cans avoid the unnecessary sugars and naughty unwanted calories, giving drinkers and party-goers a new go-to choice without compromise on flavour or attitude to create unforgettable memories no matter what the occasion – a new drinks alternative for friends coming together to experience more and more often!

STRYKK was the first non-alcoholic brand to replicate the flavour and attitude of the mainstream spirits, and is now once again leading from the front, by introducing a non-alc ready to drink option. The carefully crafted

STRYKK distillation process is 100% natural with no sugar, no fat, no carbs and no artificial flavouring, yet fuelled with the unmissable vibrant and exciting taste you would expect from your traditional boozy drink of

choice, making the switch from your favourite spirit to alcohol-free an easy one.

Whether you opt for over ice or straight from the can, the new STRYKK Ready to Drink cans provide an authentic drinking experience – offering all the spirit and none of the alcohol.

Available from April on Ocado, Amazon Prime, STRYKK.com and Funkin.co.uk from £2.