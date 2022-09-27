The global pandemic hit the travel industry hard. This,

accompanied by government advice to vacation at home, has reduced confidence in the travel industry and the destinations which are safe to travel to.

However, as the industry starts to rebuild, people are discovering opportunities to book cheap vacations. It’s beneficial for everyone as budgets are being squeezed and the industry needs to rebuild.

With the whole world on offer, you may be wondering whether Sicily is the best option. But, if you book your Sicilian accommodation through Dicasainsicilia.com, you’ll find that this is the perfect island getaway for everyone.

In short, it’s worth travelling because there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Cost

Thanks to a recovering industry and some great vacation offers, you’ll find that there has never been a better time to book your vacation to Sicily. It’s better to book in advance and, you’ll find villas with pools, that help your budget go further.

You may be surprised at how affordable this type of break is and how it is likely to be cheaper than staying at home.

Attractions

Getting great accommodation at affordable prices will entice you to visit Sicily. But, the real reason it’s worth travelling to Sicily is the array of things to do. There really is something for everyone.

Valley of Temples

The Valley of Temples is in Agrigento and has been dated to 500 BC. These temples, several of which are surprisingly well preserved, were created by the ancient Greeks and are currently UNESCO listed.

Mount Etna

Mount Etna is the most active volcano in Europe and you can visit the summit by cable car, road, or even on foot. It’s a thrilling experience and will remind you of the power of nature. You can explore the strange, alien-looking landscape which changes regularly depending on the lava flow.

Most people don’t realize this but, in the winter months, it’s possible to ski near the summit.

Temple at Selinunte

This is another temple site that dates back to the Ancient Greeks. It’s one of the largest sites in Sicily and is surrounded by defensive walls. Today parts of it have surrendered to time but it’s still an impressive site.

Roman Villa del Casale

This is a large villa which has survived since the 12th century in remarkable condition. Much of the reason for this is the 12th-century landslide that hid the villa complex from prying eyes.

There are over 50 rooms and 3,500 square meters of mosaic floors and each one has a picture across it. This villa is a UNESCO world heritage site.

Taormina

Taormina is a picture-perfect town with plenty of terraces that give stunning sea or mountain views. It also has a stunning view of Mount Etna and an impressive Greek theatre.

Additional Sites

It’s important to recognize that Sicily has stunning beaches, clear waters, and a shopping experience that is guaranteed to leave you feeling pampered, well rested, and glad you made the effort of traveling to Sicily for a vacation.