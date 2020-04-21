The second NHS Nightingale is currently being built to help hospitals across the Midlands cope with increasing numbers of patients suffering from coronavirus. To support construction, Isuzu UK has provided three D-Max pick-up trucks to be used while converting the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) into a temporary hospital.

NHS Nightingale Birmingham at the NEC will be the largest of all five Nightingale hospitals and will have a capacity of up to 4,000 beds. Nearly 300 people have been working on the site, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in order to give temporary relief to health services and to alleviate some of the pressure on local hospitals in one of the worst-hit regions of the pandemic.

Isuzu is firmly committed to helping wherever possible and is delighted to play even a small role in the construction of this important hospital. The three Utah specification pick-ups form part of the D-Max ‘All Purpose’ range and have high levels of comfort, practicality and safety which will be put to good use moving building materials around the site and to transport supplies and equipment.

William Brown, Managing Director of Isuzu UK, commented: “As a Midlands based organisation, we felt the need to get involved and offer assistance in our local community at this critical time. We’re really pleased to be able to contribute to such a crucial development and would encourage other frontline services to get in touch as we’re ready and willing to help further”.

Admiral Insurance have joined forces with Isuzu to ensure that everyone involved in the construction of NHS Nightingale Birmingham can concentrate on the task in hand. Admiral are supplying fully comprehensive insurance on all three pick-up trucks so the NHS can focus their time and effort on providing vital services.

Mark Gabriel, Motor Products Director at Admiral, added, “During this difficult time our priorities are the wellbeing of our staff and their families, maintaining service to our customers, and supporting our local communities in South Wales, where our offices are located. Isuzu contacted us through our mutual connection as Principal Partners of Welsh Rugby, and we were only too happy to extend our support beyond South Wales to help the hard work and commitment of those building NHS Nightingale Birmingham. We’re happy to be supporting Isuzu in all the ways they’re using these trucks and hope it helps make some difference to those who need it.”

Isuzu has made 4 key commitments to help during the coronavirus pandemic as many of their customers form part of the ‘key worker’ group. In addition to keeping workshops open for essential services, Isuzu is pledging to loan its fleet and demonstrator vehicles, free of charge, to those businesses and services that need to get food and medicine to people who are most in need and are hardest to reach.

Please visit www.isuzu.co.uk if you are a support organisation and would like to discuss the possibility of loaning a vehicle.