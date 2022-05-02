All-new Sportage available with 4.9 per cent APR, zero customer deposit and a £500 FDA across the range

6.9 per cent APR offers with zero customer deposit available across the Kia range

Kia Scrappage Scheme of up to £2,250 off continues for Picanto, Rio and Stonic

Refer a Friend and get a luxury night away for two

Switch to an XCeed and save £500 with the XCeed Loyalty offer

Kia UK launches fresh offers this spring, offering great ways to get behind the wheel of its award-winning model range.

All-new Sportage low APR offer

The all-new Sportage is available with a 4.9 per cent APR and zero customer deposit on select PCP and PML deals and with a generous £500 FDA.[1] This offer is available across all grades and engine options, including the all-new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid that attracts just eight per cent Benefit-in-Kind tax for the next three financial years. The stunning and practical all-new Sportage range starts from £26,775.

6.9 per cent APR

A new 6.9 per cent APR offer with zero customer deposit has been introduced across almost the entire Kia model line-up. These comprehensive offers include the Picanto, Rio, Stonic, new Ceed, new Ceed Sportswagon, new ProCeed, XCeed (petrol, diesel and PHEV), Niro (HEV and PHEV), Sorento and Stinger. Kia’s electric car line-up is also included, with the e-Niro, Soul EV and EV6 all benefiting from the same attractive APR offers. Each car is available with either 30- or 36-month PCP contracts (with generous FDA available on select models), or 24-, 30- or 36-month PML contracts.[2]

Kia Scrappage Scheme

The Kia Scrappage Scheme benefits customers looking to upgrade their old car to a Picanto, Rio or Stonic. This takes up to £1,750 off the price of a Picanto or Rio, or £2,250 off the price of a Stonic, for customers scrapping their old car. Customers are able to pay in full or choose a 36-month 6.9 per cent PCP or PML deal. This offer provides an ideal and cost-effective way to upgrade to a newer and more efficient vehicle, with both the Rio and Stonic available with mild-hybrid engine options.[3]

XCeed Loyalty

Existing Kia owners or customers looking to trade in their old Kia can get a £500 saving on a stylish XCeed crossover, with the Kia XCeed Loyalty campaign. The XCeed is available with a wide choice of efficient powertrains, ranging from petrol turbo and mild hybrid diesel power, to the economical and tax-saving Plug-in Hybrid version.[4]

Free IONITY Power Subscription with EV6

All Kia electric vehicles come with a Kia Charge card included as standard, which offers access to 20,500 charge points across the UK and 325,000 across Europe. New EV6 customers also get a free one-year subscription to the IONITY Power bolt-on, lowering the cost at an IONITY charger from 0.69 pence per kWh to just 0.25 pence per kWh. The IONITY network offers the fastest charging speeds, with every EV6 capable of a 0-80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes.

Refer a Friend

Friends and family members of existing Kia owners who go on to purchase a new Kia of their own can earn a luxury night away for two people. Both the customer and the person they refer will be able to choose from 50 hotels around the UK, located in some of the most beautiful parts of the country, each with its own distinct style and character. Existing customers can make referrals and find out more at www.kia.com/uk/owners/news/refer-a-friend/ or within the MyKia app.[5]

Every new Kia sold in the UK offers a seven-year/100,000 mile warranty as standard, bringing enduring appeal to the entire Kia range.