Dream team: Mark Higgins and co-driver Claire Williams won the North Wales leg of the 2022 Defender Bowler Challenge in Dolgellau in a time of 55 minutes and 12 seconds

Mark Higgins and co-driver Claire Williams won the North Wales leg of the 2022 Defender Bowler Challenge in Dolgellau in a time of 55 minutes and 12 seconds Winning pair: The duo finished one minute and 41 seconds ahead of their nearest rival

The duo finished one minute and 41 seconds ahead of their nearest rival Bond partnership: Duo drove a Bowler Defender 90, with unique livery inspired by 60 years of James Bond films and its lasting partnership with Land Rover

Duo drove a Bowler Defender 90, with unique livery inspired by 60 years of James Bond films and its lasting partnership with Land Rover Rally royalty: Higgins has been at the wheel in the last four James Bond films, including No Time To Die (2021). Watch him make his winning rally return here

Land Rover, UK, 28 March 2022 – In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise, a Land Rover Defender 90 with a unique 007 livery made a winning one-off appearance in the Defender Bowler Challenge in Dolgellau, Wales, driven by Bond stunt driver and rally champion Mark Higgins.

Land Rover has produced a film capturing Mark’s successful return to rallying. Watch here.

The one-off Bowler Defender 90 featured a special 007 60th logo on its roof and sides in a trademark satin black and gold finish, with a host of performance and competition upgrades by the team at Bowler.