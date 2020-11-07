From a fresh-faced student broadcasting from his Sunderland bedroom during the winter storms of December 2010 to whipping up a storm in Wales in 2020.

Big Congratulations to University of Sunderland 2011 BA Media Production graduate Jordan North who has been announced as a contestant on this year’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter will join the great and the good of the showbiz world to set up camp in Gwrych Castle in Wales for the latest series.

Jordan, 30, is going to be swapping his 11am-1pm slots on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for wet Wales, with the series staying in the UK this year due to the pandemic.

The graduate will join EastEnders favourite Shane Richie, Olympics legend Mo Farah and Corrie’s Beverley Callard who are also in the mix.

From the very beginning of his time at University, Jordan showed great promise.

In the final year of his degree, he went on to win Bauer Radio’s competition to find the next generation of talent and landed his own Sunday show on The Hits Radio. Jordan has never looked back.

As well as Radio 1, Jordan has worked for Rock FM, The Hits and Capital Manchester – as well as working on University station Spark throughout his time at Sunderland.

All 12 celebrities taking part will be based at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, rather than tropical Murwillumbah, New South Wales, Australia.

The new set at the previously derelict 200-year-old castle will include familiar features such as the central camp fire, congregation and task areas, and an outside toilet.

Geordie favourites Ant and Dec will return as hosts for the show.

I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday 15th November on ITV