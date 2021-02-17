Live ‘love’ in the fast lane…best supercar driving experiences for couples to enjoy now launched by TrackDays.co.uk

Classic car packages, especially designed for two, also now available

Experiences can be bought as vouchers, typically valid for 10 months with the option to upgrade for even longer

Leading driving experience provider – TrackDays.co.uk – has just launched a new ‘Driving Experiences for Two’ section, including supercars and classic cars, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Spearheading the drive for loved-up couples, or those looking to possibly reignite a dwindling passion, is a desirable selection of super-hot supercars including Aston Martins, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches, at locations across the UK.

Depending on the package, these prestige motors can either be driven by the participants or enjoyed ‘in the back seat’ with a high-speed passenger ride! And with prices starting from just £75, experiences make an affordable alternative to flowers and chocolates.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “Our new ‘Driving Experiences for Two’ section is the one-stop shop for romantics looking to surprise their partner this Valentine’s Day.

“It is packed full of driving experiences that have all been designed for two to enjoy together, whether that’s taking turns driving a supercar or sharing an intimate high-speed passenger ride.”

Other extreme options for pairs include the chance to jump into the cab and drive a Volvo HGV, or to push driving skills to the limit around an off-road course.

Meanwhile, there’s also a wide variety of classic car driving experiences for couples looking to slow down the action a little! These include A Full Day Classic Car Road Trip and the chance to hire either a MG Midget, a MGB GT/Roadster or Morgan Roadster V6.

Driving experiences with TrackDays.co.uk can be booked as vouchers that are typically valid for 10 months. There is also currently the option to upgrade to 14 months for an extra £20 or 20 months for an additional £30.

To learn more about TrackDays.co.uk visit www.trackdays.co.uk, while for its special Gifts for Two visit https://www.trackdays.co.uk/driving-experience/for-two/. Meanwhile, lovers looking to take to the air can also find an exciting range of flying experiences at sister site www.flydays.co.uk.