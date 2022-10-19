The North West’s Lamborghini dealership inaugurates new facilities following extensive investment and refurbishment

Sant’Agata Bolognese/Manchester UK, 30 September 2022 – Automobili Lamborghini has officially inaugurated its new showroom in St Mary’s Way, Stockport, following significant investment and refurbishment over recent months. Automobili Lamborghini executives and more than 200 guests attended the VIP opening event on 29 September, where a new 4,000 sq ft showroom layout has been redesigned to fit Lamborghini’s exacting corporate identity and design standards adopted worldwide.

“Lamborghini Manchester is an established dealership within our network, serving an ever- growing and discerning clientele in an important part of the country,” said Francesco Cresci, Automobili Lamborghini Regional Director for EMEA. “Lamborghini continues to grow its market in the UK, which is currently the fourth largest in the world in terms of deliveries to customers: as we continue to debut exciting new models, including the Urus S1 announced today, and move towards introduction of new hybrid products from 2023, we thank our dealership partners for their commitment and loyalty.”

Lamborghini Manchester is owned and operated by HR Owen Group, one of the UK’s largest specialist luxury and sports car dealer groups with a further three Lamborghini franchises in London, Pangbourne and Hatfield.

“Lamborghini is a strong and important brand within our portfolio,” said HR Owen CEO Ken Choo. “Our investment in our Lamborghini business in Greater Manchester reflects our belief in and enthusiasm for the Lamborghini marque, which HR Owen has represented in the UK for 23 years. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Lamborghini as we anticipate exciting times ahead for our clients and the brand, with upcoming new models and customer experiences delivered in Lamborghini’s inimitable style.”

Among the dealership’s guests of honour at its opening event was the new V10 Huracán Tecnica2 in its launch colour Verde Selvans, unveiled earlier this year, and the Huracán STO3 track- oriented super sports car. An Aventador Ultimae in Grigio Acheso4 , the last aspirated V12 model to be produced by Lamborghini, was joined outside by a Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-45 in Grigio Lynx, one of just four units to be delivered to UK clients. Guests were entertained by mixologists who developed special cocktails for the evening, together with a live DJ.

1 Fuel consumption and emission values of Urus S; Fuel consumption combined: 14,1 l/100km (WLTP); CO 2 -emissions combined: 320 g/km (WLTP).

2 Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracán Tecnica; Fuel consumption combined: 14,5 l/100km (WLTP); CO 2 – emissions combined: 328 g/km (WLTP).

3 Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracán STO; Fuel consumption combined: 13,9 l/100km (WLTP); CO 2 – emissions combined: 331 g/km (WLTP).

4 Fuel consumption and emission values of Aventador Ultimae; Fuel consumption combined: 18,0 l/100km (WLTP); CO 2 -emissions combined: 442 g/km (WLTP).